Niobium Opens Developer Partner Program for The Fog, the First IaaS Purpose-Built for Fully Homomorphic Encryption

Early partners gain hands-on access to accelerated FHE compute, with broader access planned for Q3 2026.

DAYTON, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niobium, a leader in hardware acceleration for fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), today announced the opening of its Developer Partner Program for The Fog™, the first Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform purpose-built for FHE, with dedicated acceleration hardware and applications you can run today. Enterprises and developers who want to run workloads on sensitive data can now sign up at niobium.co/request-access.

Niobium opens the Fog Developer Partner Program

The Fog enables processing of sensitive data in the cloud without ever decrypting it. Data arrives encrypted, stays encrypted during computation, and leaves encrypted. Decryption keys remain exclusively with the data owner. For organizations that have long needed to keep their most sensitive workloads off cloud infrastructure, The Fog represents the first viable path forward.

"You can run encrypted workloads today with OpenFHE or Google's HEIR, but no one has put purpose-built FHE accelerator hardware behind a customer-accessible cloud portal until now. That's what Niobium has built: sign in, provision an FHE-accelerated server, and deploy an encrypted application before lunch," said Kevin Yoder, CEO of Niobium. "The Developer Partner Program is how we identify the most meaningful applications for encrypted compute and start solving real-world problems."

High-value use cases for The Fog include:

Life sciences organizations can analyze patient records, genomic data, or medical images across institutions without exposing individual records, making multi-party collaboration and cloud-based ML analysis on sensitive clinical data technically viable for the first time.

organizations can analyze patient records, genomic data, or medical images across institutions without exposing individual records, making multi-party collaboration and cloud-based ML analysis on sensitive clinical data technically viable for the first time. Financial institutions can pool fraud signals across organizations, run credit risk models on partner data, or process financial documents through AI inference without revealing the underlying inputs.

can pool signals across organizations, run credit risk models on partner data, or process financial documents through AI inference without revealing the underlying inputs. Managed Security Service Providers can build cloud-based network intrusion detection services, enabling zero-trust operational and security monitoring across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

can build cloud-based network intrusion detection services, enabling zero-trust operational and security monitoring across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Defense and intelligence agencies can process classified or sensitive signals data on shared infrastructure with no plaintext exposure at any point in the pipeline.

can process classified or sensitive signals data on shared infrastructure with no plaintext exposure at any point in the pipeline. For any organization managing large repositories of sensitive information, The Fog's encrypted search capability enables retrieval-augmented generation and semantic search on private data without ever exposing it in the clear.

How the Fog's Developer Partner Program Works

Niobium reviews applications on a rolling basis and gives priority to organizations with a defined FHE use case and an early signup. Once accepted, partners gain access to the full platform and supporting ecosystem, including:

The Fog console and developer portal. Log in and start building. Quick-start guides walk through the end-to-end execution of an encrypted workload. Partners are not required to have in-house cryptography expertise.

Log in and start building. Quick-start guides walk through the end-to-end execution of an encrypted workload. Partners are not required to have in-house cryptography expertise. A growing catalog of production-ready FHE applications. The Fog will roll out a suite of encrypted applications to onboarded users on an ongoing basis, including Encrypted Network Intrusion Detection, which analyzes network traffic for threats without exposing raw packet data or IP addresses; Encrypted Search, which surfaces sensitive information that matches a query without requiring an exact match; and Encrypted ML Inference. Additional applications are in active development.

The Fog will roll out a suite of encrypted applications to onboarded users on an ongoing basis, including Encrypted Network Intrusion Detection, which analyzes network traffic for threats without exposing raw packet data or IP addresses; Encrypted Search, which surfaces sensitive information that matches a query without requiring an exact match; and Encrypted ML Inference. Additional applications are in active development. Dedicated access to FHE accelerator. Niobium's mistic™ Core, purpose-built FHE accelerator on FPGA delivers up to 2x faster FHE performance than any GPU or accelerator currently on the market. Partners receive provisioned server access, SSH connectivity, and API key management through the console.

Niobium's purpose-built FHE accelerator on FPGA delivers up to 2x faster FHE performance than any GPU or accelerator currently on the market. Partners receive provisioned server access, SSH connectivity, and API key management through the console. Direct engineering support. Niobium's team of FHE experts works alongside partners to assess workload fit, scope application requirements, and support development from first conversation through proof of concept.

Learn More About FHE and The Fog

Join the Developer Partner Program

Developers and FHE practitioners: Apply at niobium.co/request-access to join the waitlist for The Fog. Partners will be selected from early applicants; those who sign up now will receive priority consideration as Niobium opens successive waves of access. Everyone who applies will receive immediate access to the Niobium FHE Developer community on Discord. Broader access to the Fog is planned for Q3 2026.

Enterprises with production workloads: To discuss what your organization can achieve with FHE and scope a proof of concept, contact [email protected].

About Niobium

Niobium is building the first dedicated hardware platform designed to advance fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) into commercial applications. FHE keeps data encrypted even during computation, mathematically guaranteeing privacy. Niobium's accelerator hardware and The Fog™ encrypted cloud platform give developers and enterprises the tools to compute on sensitive data without ever exposing it. Niobium is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with offices in Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, California. More information is available at niobium.co.

Press Contact: Alexandra Crabb | 401-318-2229 | [email protected]

SOURCE Niobium