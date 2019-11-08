NioCorp Reports Voting Results from the Election of Directors at its 2019 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Nov 08, 2019, 14:57 ET

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB;OTCQX: NIOBF) announces the details of the voting results from the election of directors at its 2019 Annual General Meeting, held on November 7, 2019 in Denver, CO.

By resolution passed via ballot, the six nominees referenced below were appointed as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Mark A. Smith

41,054,368

97.48 %

1,060,006

2.52 %

Joseph A. Carrabba

41,681,062

98.97 %

433,312

1.03 %

David C. Beling

41,452,808

98.43 %

661,566

1.57 %

Michael Morris

41,841,532

99.35 %

272,842

0.65 %

Anna Castner Wightman

41,398,243

98.30 %

716,131

1.70 %

Nilsa Guerrero-Mahon

41,380,151

98.26 %

734,223

1.74 %

Shareholders also approved setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at six and the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors of the Company.

@NioCorp $NB $NIOBF $CG #Niobium #Scandium #ElkCreek #MarkSmith

For More Information: 
Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp
NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

SOURCE NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Also from this source

NioCorp Files for Special Use Permit with Johnson County, NE for...

NioCorp Announces Selection of Olsson, DuPont Clean Technologies, ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

NioCorp Reports Voting Results from the Election of Directors at its 2019 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Nov 08, 2019, 14:57 ET