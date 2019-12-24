NioCorp Secures Critical Local Permit for its Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce the Johnson County, Nebraska Board of Commissioners has approved a Special Use Permit for NioCorp's Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project (the "Project").

Mineral extraction is already a permitted special use in the agricultural zoning district where the Project will be located. In approving NioCorp's permit, the County Commissioners found that the Project was not incompatible with agriculture use, was designed to minimize impacts on neighboring property, and would likely result in an appreciation of value of surrounding structures and property.

NioCorp agreed to enter into an agreement with Johnson County to upgrade Road 721 from the Right of Way of State Highway 50 to the entrance to the Project site. Currently a County maintained gravel road, Road 721 will be upgraded to a paved road which NioCorp will engineer, construct, and maintain for the County.

Additionally, NioCorp agreed to enter into an agreement with Johnson County to reimburse the County for the costs for additional law enforcement required during the construction phase of the Elk Creek Mine project, including costs of an additional Sheriff's Deputy and equipment.

"We wish to thank the Johnson County Commissioners, the Planning Commission, Zoning Administrator Mike Davidson, and all of the Johnson County professional staff for their consideration of this permit and their efforts to forge a good outcome for both the Project and the County," said Scott Honan, President of Elk Creek Resources Corp. and Vice President of Business Development for NioCorp. "We believe that working cooperatively with the County to address local concerns through the Special Use Permit Process is the right way to do things. We look forward to being able to move to a construction start, once we secure sufficient project financing, and to serving as good neighbors with the people of Johnson County for decades to come."

NioCorp Secures Extension Agreements With More Nebraska Landowners

In separate news, NioCorp announced that it has secured legal agreements with southeastern Nebraska landowners to extend the Company's purchase option on two additional parcels of land planned for use as part of the proposed Project.

The extension agreements, which cover a total of 469 acres of land, involve two land parcels that were subject to agreements set to expire in 2020. The Company has now secured extension agreements on five land parcels that together cover more than 1,000 acres of land planned for use as part of the Project.

In the event that sufficient project financing is obtained, the Company intends to purchase land as required by the Project schedule.

