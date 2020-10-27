NioCorp to Conduct Annual Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB;OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that it will conduct its 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7000 S. Yosemite Street, Lower Level Conference Room, Centennial, Colorado, 80112.

Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2020 are able to vote their shares on the proposals to be considered at the AGM either by proxy in advance of the meeting or at the meeting. Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2020 are able to vote their shares on the proposals to be considered at the AGM either by proxy in advance of the meeting or at the meeting. Proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 10:00 a.m., Mountain time, on November 3, 2020, or no later than 48 hours before the AGM is reconvened following any adjournment or postponement.

Information on the AGM can be found here: http://www.niocorp.com/investor-center/annual-meetings/

Because of a recent increase in reported COVID infections in Colorado, and recent actions by governmental units in Colorado to further tighten restrictions on public gatherings, NioCorp cannot predict what will be allowed by law in terms of a physical gathering for the AGM. Shareholders eligible to vote their shares are strongly encouraged to do so via proxy in advance of the November 5, 2020 AGM in Colorado. Proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 10:00 a.m., Mountain time, on November 3, 2020, or no later than 48 hours before the AGM is reconvened following any adjournment or postponement.

Live Webcast to Follow AGM

NioCorp will host a live public webcast following the 2020 AGM, starting at 11:30 a.m., Mountain time, on November 5, 2020, featuring NioCorp's CEO and Executive Chairman, Mark A. Smith, and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Honan. In particular, Mr. Honan will provide a detailed presentation on how NioCorp intends to execute on the Elk Creek Project from construction to commissioning to commercial operation, if and when project financing is obtained.

TITLE: Executing on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Mine and Processing Facility.

FEATURING: Mark Smith, NioCorp CEO and Executive Chairman, and Scott Honan, NioCorp COO.

DATE: Thursday, November 5, 2020

TIME: 11:30 a.m., Mountain time

REGISTRATION LINK: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1018719923919495181

WEBINAR ID: 939-419-419

LISTEN-ONLY CALL-IN NUMBER: +1 (415) 655-0052, Access Code: 483-717-234

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

@NioCorp $NB $NIOBF #Niobium #Scandium #ElkCreek #MarkSmith #ScottHonan #NioCorp

For More Information

Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, [email protected], https://www.niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's potential plans. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.niocorp.com

