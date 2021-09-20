NioCorp to Conduct its Annual General Meeting on December 2, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB) (OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that it will conduct its 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7000 S. Yosemite Street, Lower Level Conference Room, Centennial, Colorado, 80112.

Shareholders of record as of October 15, 2021, are able to vote their shares on the proposals to be considered at the AGM either by proxy in advance of the meeting or at the meeting. Proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 10:00 a.m., Mountain time, on November 30, 2021, or no later than 48 hours before the AGM is reconvened following any adjournment or postponement. Information on the proposals to be considered at the AGM, the Company's 2021 Management Information Circular, and proxy voting instructions will be made public no later than October 25, 2021.

Because of continuing COVID infections and state and local government regulations regarding Colorado, NioCorp cannot predict what will be allowed by government ordinance in terms of a physical gathering for the AGM. Shareholders eligible to vote their shares are strongly encouraged to do so via proxy in advance of the December 2, 2021 AGM in Colorado.

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earth byproducts from the Project. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

