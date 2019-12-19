NIOREBELLA, a New Online Department Store, Aims to Empower Women Through Wearable Confidence

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at NIOREBELLA is on a mission to empower women in the best way they know how: wearable confidence. The startup online department store with a twist offers a broad selection of signature luxury hair extensions, trendy women's apparel for petite to plus sizes, designer brands, beauty and hair products, fragrances, accessories and shoes to satisfy a variety of tastes - with a percentage of all sales going to projects and investments that better communities.

NIORABELLA

"We fully believe that each and every person and business can make a positive difference for the causes they are passionate about using their special skills and knowledge. That is what NIOREBELLA is all about," said Porcha Akins. "We exist to support women and strong communities. Feeling beautiful in one's skin and style can instill confidence like few other things in life. When women feel strong, empowered and confident, they can achieve goals that past generations of women could only dream of. If our products can help them do that, then we are succeeding."

NIOREBELLA is an inclusive, online store for women's diverse head-to-toe shopping needs via a user-friendly website, product expertise and responsive customer service. It sells the NIOREBELLA brand of luxury hair extensions, wigs, hair products, lashes, women's clothing, shoes, handbags, fragrances, accessories, and more with two percent of profits going to community investments. Yet the founder is quick to point out that this is not just about shopping - NIOREBELLA is a movement.

"We want our customers to feel like part of the brand. They are NIOREBELLA. We listen to what they want from the product line because it is their product line too. And we listen to what community projects they would like us to invest in because their giving priorities are ours," said Porcha Akins.

"NIOREBELLA supports women in becoming the best versions of themselves, instead of trying to be what society tells them to be. We help them to express themselves by offering products that assist them in identifying and adopting their own unique fashion styles and beauty routines," she added. "Since we started, our assortment of wares has expanded to include more and more everyday essentials with a luxurious feel at reasonable prices - because that is what the women in the NIORBELLA movement told us they want."

For more information about the company or to shop its products, go to https://shopniorebella.com.

For media inquiries, contact: Porcha Akins at media@shopniorebella.com or 866-526-7185.

