Niowave and Novartis Enter Global Actinium-225 Supply Agreement to Advance Next-Generation Cancer Therapies

Niowave has entered into a new agreement with Novartis to supply Actinium-225, a highly promising medical isotope

The long-term supply agreement supports the development of next-generation therapies designed to precisely target and eliminate cancer cells

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niowave Inc., a U.S.-based global leader in medical radioisotope production, today announced a new long-term supply agreement with Novartis to deliver Actinium-225 (Ac-225). The agreement provides Novartis with a scalable supply of this critical isotope to support its growing portfolio of radioligand therapies (RLT). RLTs use a targeting component with a radioisotope to selectively target and destroy cancer cells. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

The long-term agreement supports Novartis's growing portfolio of RLT programs for difficult-to-treat cancers. In turn, Niowave expects to expand production capacity, and to support that growth, intends to begin construction of a new manufacturing facility in Lansing, Michigan, in early 2026.

"Our new agreement with Novartis underscores Niowave's leading position as a trusted global supplier of medical radioisotopes," said Mike Zamiara, Chief Executive Officer of Niowave. "Niowave's ability to provide dependable, scalable supply of Actinium-225 will contribute to the advancement of Novartis's targeted cancer therapies and has the potential to meaningfully transform cancer care on a global scale."

Actinium-225 is among the most promising isotopes in oncology. Its alpha particles deliver highly potent energy, enabling the precise destruction of cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Despite its significant potential, global supply of Ac-225 remains limited. Niowave's proprietary superconducting linear accelerator technology and advanced radiochemistry capabilities enable the company to provide sustainable production to address this critical supply challenge.

This new supply agreement highlights both the transformative promise of radiopharmaceuticals and the importance of securing a reliable isotope supply.

Solomon Partners and PMCF acted as advisors to Niowave.

About Niowave

Founded in 2005, Niowave, Inc. is a global leader in developing and operating superconducting electron linear accelerators and advancing radiochemistry procedures for medical isotope production. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company produces Ac-225 and other isotopes to support the next generation of cancer treatments, with a mission to accelerate the fight against cancer through reliable, scalable supply.

Press contact:

Niowave

Liz Havey

[email protected]

Tel: 517-775-4168

SOURCE Niowave Inc.