Nippon Express Begins Operations in Slovakia

TOKYO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NE Germany"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has established a branch office in the Slovak capital of Bratislava that opened for business on Tuesday, June 1.

Located at the heart of Europe, Slovakia has thriving automobile manufacturing and electrical equipment/component manufacturing industries and, having enjoyed an economic growth rate of 3-4% in recent years, it will likely continue to see strong economic growth into the future.

By opening its own location in Slovakia, NE Germany is seeking to boost sales to companies doing business there and to provide a wider range of logistics services. It will also be working to acquire procurement logistics business from suppliers and other firms in the automotive industry.

Nippon Express will be utilizing the new Bratislava Branch to enhance its logistics services in Central and Eastern Europe and continue meeting diversifying logistics needs around the world.

- Scope of operations

Forwarding (air/ocean/rail), warehousing/delivery, and removals

- Profile of business location

Name: Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH Bratislava Branch

Address: Laurinska Street No. 12, 811 01 Bratislava, Slovakia

Telephone: +421 914 223 326

