Nippon Express Begins Sales of High-speed Consolidated Air Freight Service from Chubu Airport to Ohio

Ohio is one of the most industrialized states in the U.S.A., with a variety of companies in the automotive-related and other industries operating there. Demand for urgent cargo transport to Ohio is thus on the rise, especially among customers in central Japan, where automotive-related industries are thriving. Cargo bound for Ohio has hitherto been delivered via Chicago's O'Hare Airport, but Nippon Express has developed a high-speed air freight service that utilizes the closer Cincinnati Airport to deliver cargo even faster.

"NX-FORWARDING - AIR - Ohio Midnight Express" offers the fastest service available, with cargo delivered to Chubu Airport in the evening loaded on a direct flight to Cincinnati late that same night and promptly picked up by NX USA's Columbus Branch (Ohio) upon arrival at Cincinnati Airport.

The NX Group operates an international cargo handling site inside Chubu Airport and has its own facility (CFS) in Columbus. Same-day delivery within Ohio is thus made possible by combining transport from the Columbus Branch to the delivery destination with Nippon Express' urgent delivery service (optional). Integrating both arrival and departure operations within the NX Group reduces lead time by approximately one day vis-a-vis the Group's conventional service. Delivery can be arranged not only to Ohio but also to neighboring states such as West Virginia.

The NX Group will continue developing services to meet urgent transport needs and striving to optimize its customers' supply chains.

