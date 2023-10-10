Nippon Express Canada Holds 40th Anniversary Event

News provided by

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

10 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Canada Ltd. (hereafter "NX Canada"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held an event on September 15 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its establishment.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202310040618-O1-hYBm7Q4F

Image: 40th anniversary event 
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202310040618/_prw_PI2fl_70UtbY56.jpg

NX Canada was established on September 15, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, as a subsidiary of Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc. to expand Nippon Express' international presence in North America. The anniversary event was held to thank the company's customers for their patronage and its partners for their support over the past 40 years, and to boost the morale of its employees who will be driving the company's future growth.

The "NX Canada Gazette," an electronic newspaper featuring photos of NX Canada at its founding as well as information on current events at that time, was distributed on the day of the event, and NX Canada President Michael Shum delivered a speech. The company's various branch offices celebrated the 40th anniversary in their own ways, including decorating their offices and distributing commemorative goods.

NX Canada will continue contributing to society through logistics as a global logistics company and expanding its business to realize a better future for its customers and Canada.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

Also from this source

NIPPON EXPRESS lança novo filme destacando seu papel essencial na logística Global

TÓQUIO, 5 de setembro de 2023 /PRNewswire/-- - Conheça os bastidores da logística global com o novo filme da NIPPON EXPRESS - A Nippon Express...

NIPPON EXPRESS lanza una nueva película que destaca su rol esencial en la logística global

- Conozca el detrás de bambalinas de la logística global con la nueva película de marca de NIPPON EXPRESS - NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. lanzó una...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.