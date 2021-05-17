Nippon Express (China) Becomes First Japanese Company to Acquire GDP Certification in China

TOKYO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective Monday, March 29, 2021, for its Shanghai Pudong Airport CFS, making it the first Japanese company in China to evidence its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals in its short-term storage services.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202105124763-O2-fDl012kN

Photo: Warehouse interior https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202105124763/_prw_PI1fl_7A9E1ui9.jpg

China's pharmaceutical market, the world's second largest, is enjoying steady expansion driven by an aging society, increasing per-capita income and consequently rising medical spending, and further growth is anticipated in future.

The GDP certification obtained by NE China for its Shanghai Pudong Airport CFS covers a full range of import arrangements extending from the arrival of import air cargo at the airport to customs clearance and bonded outbound shipment, and NE China uses a dedicated refrigerated facility belonging to Eastern Air Logistics Co., Ltd. that offers temperature-controlled storage in two temperature ranges: 2 C-8 C (refrigerated) and 15 C-25 C (room temperature).

Nippon Express will continue enhancing its services to meet ever more sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs, and strengthening its initiatives on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in the Company's management plan.

Address: No.1577, West Hebin Road, Pudong International Airport, Shanghai 201207 P.R. China

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.