24 May, 2023

TOKYO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (India) Private Limited (hereinafter "NX India"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has constructed a school building and toilets for a government high school in Thoranagatte Village, Davanagere District, Karnataka State. The donation to the school and a handover ceremony took place on March 17.

Exterior view of school building
With students at handover ceremony
NX India has been actively involved in CSR efforts to promote education in various regions in India. The donation of the school building to the government high school in Thoranagatte Village is also intended to support the development of human resources who will lead India in the future and to contribute to social development by providing children in rural areas with better educational opportunities and environments.

This government high school corresponds to a junior high school and high school in Japan, and 276 children attend the school. The donated school building is a one-story structure with three classrooms, offering these children a hygienic and clean learning environment.

The Nippon Express Group will continue fulfilling its social development responsibilities by connecting people, companies, and communities, and will actively engage in further social contribution activities to help bring about sustainable societies.

Name of school: Government High School in Thoranagatte Village
Location of school: Thoranagatte, Jagalur Taluk, Davanagere District, Karnataka State, India

Nippon Express (India) Donates School Building to Karnataka State

