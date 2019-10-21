Nippon Express (India) Strongly Promotes CSR Activities

-Full-fledged Launch of Social Contribution Activities by Employees and Company-

TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (India) Private Ltd. (hereinafter "NE India"), an Indian subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has fully launched social contribution activities for local communities in which its employees can participate.

To date, NE India has carried out a variety of social contribution activities such as donating relief aid to areas affected by floods and constructing and donating washroom facilities for schools. In addition, the company has been examining activities in which its employees can participate and "work up a good sweat."

Based on suggestions from employees, the company has designated the fifth Saturdays of the month, which occur several times each year, as a "day for activities," and it started implementing the activities on a company-wide basis in June. Employees are able to participate in the activities as long as doing so does not interfere with their ordinary operations, and the company has introduced a support system to make it easier for employees to participate. The company's main branches have been holding discussions, and its employees have been independently planning the content of activities. As a result, about 80% of all employees participated in activities on the fifth Saturdays of June and August.

Main activities:

Visits to orphanages (playing with orphans, cleaning premises, providing meals, donating toys, and planting trees)

Visits to schools and elderly care facilities (interacting with residents, cleaning premises, and providing chairs, cooking ingredients, etc.)

Distribution of emergency food in worker housing areas

Participation in local greening events

Provision of meals, stationery, etc., to children

Blood donations at cancer hospitals

Clean-up activities in areas around offices, etc.

Photo1: Distributing emergency food in a worker housing area

Photo2: Participating in a local greening event

Photo3: Interacting with residents at an elderly care facility

Photo4: Presenting stationery to students on a school visit

Photo5: Cleaning up the area around an office

NE India recognizes these activities as corporate social responsibilities and will continue to engage in CSR activities under the banner of "good corporate citizenship".

