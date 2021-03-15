Nippon Express Launches Halal-certified Domestic Air Cargo Transport Service

TOKYO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. is expanding its domestic halal logistics services in Japan with the start of a new halal-certified domestic air cargo transport service on Monday, March 8.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202103051929-O2-pzhqj216

Image:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202103051929/_prw_PI1fl_h94QnA20.jpg

Japan's Muslim population numbers about 200,000 and, with an increase in foreign visitors/residents from a diversity of cultural backgrounds anticipated, demand for halal products in Japan is expected to rise. High certification standards for quality assurance and hygiene control have also expanded interest in halal products among health- and safety-conscious consumers.

In 2014, Nippon Express became the first Japanese company to obtain halal logistics certification in Malaysia, and it has since been developing global halal logistics services. After obtaining its first halal certification for warehousing in Japan in 2016, the Company introduced halal-only roll boxes for consolidated transport of small-lot cargo amounting to less than a full truckload as well as halal-only rail containers for large-lot cargo into its warehouse-based transport services as it expanded its handling of halal products.

By incorporating halal logistics system-certified work procedures into its "Express Hi-Speed" domestic air cargo transport service, the Company has created a rapid halal transport service capable of handling shipments as small as a single cardboard box.

With interest in halal products growing in Japan, Nippon Express has been constructing a halal logistics service network to support customers' supply chains and provide safety and peace of mind to Muslim customers and others.

Features of "Express Hi-Speed" halal transport

Improved visibility for halal products (special labels affixed on cargo)

Halal education for employees engaged in operations

Delivery modes tailored to specific needs (nationwide next-day delivery service, specified delivery time service, charter delivery service)

Easy-to-use product design

(packaged fees (by region/weight), multiple-item shipments, business office stop-off service)

(packaged fees (by region/weight), multiple-item shipments, business office stop-off service) Visualization of transport status through centralized management

(trace control through up to seven transit points, confirmations via Nippon Express's website)

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nipponexpress.com/

