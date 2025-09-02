Nippon Express Launches New Service for Overseas E-commerce Operators' Sales to Japan

-Enabling Seamless, Simple and Cost-effective Cross-border E-commerce Logistics via DCX Logistics Web App

TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has launched a new cross-border e-commerce logistics service for overseas products destined for Japan that utilizes its DCX (Digital Commerce Transformation) logistics web app. This service will provide new solutions enabling overseas e-commerce operators to deliver products to consumers in Japan more affordably and smoothly.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a_o9kSb2EJODw3ZORPt769YNlr-nSatb/view?usp=drive_link

Service development background

Purchases by Japanese consumers on overseas e-commerce sites have continuously increased in recent years, with annual transactions for goods from the United States alone reaching approximately 380 billion yen.* Simultaneously, high transport costs and complicated customs procedures have presented significant obstacles both for sellers and buyers.

Addressing these challenges, Nippon Express is launching a direct delivery service to Japan offering significantly lower costs than traditional cross-border e-commerce logistics with minimal hassle. This service leverages the cloud-based DCX logistics web app available from Nippon Express and the NX Group's global network.

*Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, "FY2023 E-Commerce Market Survey"

DCX's affordable and user-friendly solutions

Overseas sellers using this service can easily import order data from their e-commerce websites into DCX and issue shipping labels for domestic delivery in Japan via the Web. By simply sending packaged products to overseas warehouses designated by the NX Group, all complex import/export and customs clearance procedures as well as domestic delivery arrangements in Japan will be handled seamlessly within the Group.

Additionally, Nippon Express offers outsourcing services that can handle inventory management and shipping operations at the Group's overseas warehouses, as well as optional "Business Insight" shipping analyses and AI-powered shipping forecasts to support optimal inventory management and procurement planning.

The initial focus will be transporting air freight from North America, Europe and South Asia to Japan, with plans underway to expand to other regions in 2026.

The NX Group will continue leveraging digital and cutting-edge technologies in the D2C sector to actively create new value and resolve societal challenges based on customers' needs.

More about DCX: https://www.nipponexpress.com/dcx/en/top/index.html

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

Official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.