Nippon Express Launches Scheduled Cross-border Rail Freight Service from Suzhou, China, to Europe

TOKYO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE China"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., and Nippon Express Europe GmbH launched a new scheduled cross-border rail freight service from Suzhou, China, to Europe on Sunday, February 7.

Features of the new service

The service utilizes Suzhou West Station, located amidst the industrial clusters of eastern China .

. Space can be secured flexibly and in large volume by concluding block space agreements with railway operators in Suzhou.

Scheduled service will be provided once per week (departing each Sunday) from Suzhou to Malaszewicze, Poland , and to Hamburg and Duisburg in Germany .

Background to service development

In November 2015, NE China began development of a cross-border rail freight service between China and Europe to offer a "third transport mode" between air and ocean transport, departing from Xi'an Station and other major stations in China.

Transport between China and Europe is now suffering from shortages of vessel space that have sharply boosted demand for international rail transport and in turn created shortages of space on Europe-bound trains operating from major stations in China. The new service was developed to meet growing customer needs for rail transport between China and Europe.

Future plans

Nippon Express will be moving ahead with the development of rail freight services from Europe to Suzhou.

to Suzhou. The Company will also be pursuing development of rail freight services from Suzhou to Moscow, Russia and Hanoi, Vietnam .

To satisfy increasingly diverse logistics needs, Nippon Express will continue formulating new transport services and meeting the commitment to "create new ideas and value that expand the field of logistics" declared in the Nippon Express Group Corporate Philosophy.

