Nippon Express Obtains IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Temperature-controlled Facility near Narita Airport

TOKYO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. has obtained IATA CEIV Pharma (*) pharmaceutical transport quality certification for its Narita Temperature-Controlled Hub (NTCH) and for transport operations between NTCH and Narita Airport, effective March 15. This is the second pharmaceutical-related quality certification awarded to NTCH, the first being the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification it received in March 2020.

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202103192533-O3-f5kKE6j5

Photo1: Sorting room inside NTCH facility

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202103192533/_prw_PI1fl_xe3Objon.jpg

Photo2: Entrance of NTCH

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202103192533/_prw_PI2fl_5zLgg8BA.jpg

Note:

(*) CEIV Pharma (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics): A quality certification program formulated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to set high standards for the air transport of pharmaceuticals that encompass differing good distribution practices (GDP) established for pharmaceuticals by countries around the world

In October 2019, Nippon Express began seeking certification as a member of the community hosted by Narita International Airport Corporation (NIAC), and, with NIAC's assistance, has now obtained certification as a forwarder in this community.

The "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth" regards the pharmaceutical industry as a priority industry, and this fiscal year Nippon Express completed construction of four GDP-compliant dedicated pharmaceutical warehouses in Japan (East Japan, West Japan, Kyushu and Toyama) that have begun providing services to customers. The Company is also engaged overseas in obtaining GDP certification and otherwise reinforcing its business infrastructure.

NTCH is an important node connecting Japan with the rest of the world, and this certification incorporating GDP standards from countries around the world will enable it to provide more secure and better-quality pharmaceutical transport services from end to end.

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nipponexpress.com/

