Nippon Express Participates for First Time in ICOM (International Council of Museums) General Conference -- 25th Edition Held in Kyoto This Year

TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. participated for the first time in the ICOM (International Council of Museums) General Conference as the 2019 event was held in the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto from Sunday, September 1, to Saturday, September 7.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201910021684-O2-gQ13L4oz)

The purpose of the ICOM is to promote the advancement of museums, and the ICOM General Conference has been held every three years in various countries.

This year's 25th ICOM General Conference, held for the first time in Japan, brought together 4,590 participants, a record number of attendance, from 120 countries and regions.

Nippon Express served as a co-sponsor of the 2019 conference, and the company's Fine Arts Business Division and its group company, Nittsu Shoji Co., Ltd., cooperated with each other to participate in an exhibition.

In addition to exhibiting storage containers and packaging materials, the Nippon Express team also demonstrated high-quality services in transporting cultural properties and artworks partly by showing video images of Buddhist statues being packed and moved.

In the Nippon Express booth, the team demonstrated the packaging of Buddhist statues while many people gazed at their craftsmanship.

Photo: Demonstration of the packaging of Buddhist statues

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201910021684-O1-euLZD6mN

Nippon Express will continue to provide services that meet the various needs of customers by drawing on the quality that makes full use of its skills and technologies.

Related videos:

https://api01-platform.stream.co.jp/apiservice/plt3/NDA3OQ%3d%3d%23MjA4%23280%23168%230%2339E2A0D9E400%23MDoyOjc6YTpmOzEw%23

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.