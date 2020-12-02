Nippon Express Participates in 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. participated in the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, China, over the six-day period from Thursday, November 5 to Tuesday, November 10, with Nippon Express's East Asia Region office taking part in CIIE for the third time in as many years.

The inaugural CIIE was held in November 2018 as a general trade show focusing exclusively on imports to China. Joining in this year's third expo were approximately 2,800 companies, and the venue welcomed a cumulative total of 612,000 visitors during the event.

Nippon Express's exhibition booth introduced the company's air and ocean cargo forwarding services and China-Europe cross-border rail transport services, among others, and linked up to the Head Office in Japan for online seminars. The booth drew in 2,800 or so visitors from around 1,800 companies, including buyers from inside and outside China as well as government officials.

In participating in CIIE, Nippon Express is looking to support customers' business expansion in the East Asia region by deepening relations with its customers, strengthening ties with relevant organizations, and finding new partners.

Outline of event

Name of exposition: 3rd China International Import Expo

Dates: Thursday, November 5 - Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (six days)

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Sponsors: Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, Shanghai Municipal People's Government

