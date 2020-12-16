Nippon Express (Singapore) Acquires GDP Certification for Facility in Changi Airport Bonded Area

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter, "NE Singapore"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective Friday, October 30, for its facility within the Singapore Changi Airport Free Trade Zone (FTZ), evidencing its compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals applicable to air import/export services.

There has been remarkable growth in Singapore's pharmaceutical/medical industries, one of the sectors being promoted on a priority basis by the country, and many of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies have set up research, development and manufacturing locations there in what is fast becoming an industrial cluster. Accordingly, pharmaceutical import/export demand utilizing Changi Airport, which is increasingly distinguishing itself as a user-friendly free trade port, is expected to rise in future.

With this GDP certification, NE Singapore will have in place a system to provide safe and high-quality air import/export services for pharmaceuticals that leverage the benefits of being the only Japanese logistics company with a facility within the airport's bonded area.

By improving its infrastructure and obtaining certification at major business locations in Singapore and elsewhere, Nippon Express will be creating pharmaceutical logistics services using its global network to provide high value-added air transport services that meet the sophisticated and diversified needs of customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

