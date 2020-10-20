Nippon Life Insurance Company Launches Avatar-based Sales Rep Training Program, Powered by Sensely

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensely today announced that its partner Nippon Life recently launched a character-based sales rep training program in which several 3D virtual assistants provide Nippon Life sales representatives with information about the full variety of Nippon Life policies and related services. Nippon Life's more than 45,000 sales representatives access the content via their mobile devices, which offers convenience, speed, and the ability to retrieve information around the clock.

The program is built with Sensely's Software Development Kit ("SDK"), a development platform that is available for both web and mobile platforms. In addition, the SDK also powers popular chat channels via a series of extensible REST APIs. Pulling together best of breed text-to-speech protocols, the SDK offers enterprises the ability to create end-user facing applications in more than 30 languages. In the aforementioned project, the SDK's resulting capability of "talking trainers" creates an unmatched experience of immediacy and brings a sense of liveliness to the sales rep training and information retrieval processes.

The breadth of content supported by the training program is expansive, and navigation is enhanced by intelligent menu-based options. In mere seconds, sales representatives can retrieve information on a variety of customer lifecycle management processes, such as how to facilitate customer referrals, how to streamline information gathering, and how to introduce relevant affinity awards programs to policyholders and new prospects.

"Sensely's SDK allowed our internal teams to bring a new level of interactivity to our training library," commented Takashi Okazaki, Head of US R&D, Nippon Life X Silicon Valley. "Life insurance is a complex and important service, and our sales representatives appreciate any new ways that can help them properly address customer queries as accurately and efficiently as possible."

"Nippon Life's vision of sales rep enablement is an ideal use case for the interactivity provided by the Sensely SDK," said Billy Daniels, Director of Product Management, Sensely, adding "Our teams were able to leverage joint insights posed by this project to build additional platform functionality, which has helped bring Nippon sales reps closer to their members."

Nippon Life is also an investor in Sensely, having participated in Sensely's most recently announced capital raise in October 2019.

About Sensely

Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it. With offices in London and San Francisco, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies, pharmaceutical clients, and hospital systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sensely.com.

About Nippon Life Insurance Company

Nippon Life was founded in July 1889, and is the first Japanese life insurer to decide to offer profit dividends to policyholders, which embodied the spirit of mutual aid. Now, more than 130 years since its foundation, the company continues to work to realize mutual aid and cooperative prosperity. Looking ahead, we will continue to embody this spirit of mutual aid and, as a life insurance company, strive to provide customers with enhanced services.

