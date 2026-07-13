Nips by Nippies Enters Next Phase of Growth with National Retail Expansion

Growing retail footprint reflects the brand's evolution into a leading destination for everyday essentials.

NEW YORK , July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nips by Nippies, the modern everyday essentials line from Nippies, is entering its next phase of growth through new retail partnerships. Building on the success of the broader Nippies brand across Amazon, direct-to-consumer and specialty retail, Nips by Nippies is expanding beyond its existing presence at CVS, bringing its collection to even more shoppers nationwide.

Nips by Nippies Collection (CNW Group/Nips by Nippies)

As women continue to prioritize comfort, versatility and confidence in the way they dress, Nips by Nippies is meeting them where they already shop. Expanded distribution across leading national retailers makes the collection easier to discover and incorporate into everyday routines.

Purpose-built for everyday wear, Nips by Nippies was created to bring the trusted quality of the original Nippies brand to a broader assortment of modern wardrobe essentials at accessible price points. The collection includes adhesive bras, fashion tape, silicone nipple covers and lifting solutions, with reusable products offering up to 20 wears and delivering the quality and performance consumers have come to expect from the Nippies brand.

"Consumer demand continues to validate our vision for the brand and the opportunity within this evolving category," said Dave Johnson, Chief Executive Officer. "As more consumers discover Nips by Nippies, we're focused on ensuring our products are available wherever women shop. This next phase of growth allows us to introduce the brand to new audiences while building on the strong retail momentum we've created through innovation and trusted retail partnerships."

The expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand's evolution, representing Nips by Nippies' first national mass retail expansion beyond the drug channel. By broadening its presence across multiple retail formats, the brand is strengthening its omnichannel strategy while reinforcing its position as a destination for modern everyday essentials. As the company continues to invest in product innovation and national distribution, this expanded footprint supports its long-term growth ambitions.

"Our mission has always been to create products that help women feel comfortable and confident in what they wear," said Hannah Godfred, Director of Sales. "Expanding access to those products has always been central to that vision. We're excited to reach more communities, become part of even more everyday routines and continue building a brand women can depend on."

As part of its continued retail expansion, Nips by Nippies will launch with additional national retail partners throughout 2026, further strengthening its omnichannel presence. Beginning July 5, 2026, the brand will be available nationwide at Target with 10 SKUs in stores and online, introducing the collection to a trend-conscious customer who closely aligns with the brand's growing community.

Prices range from $9.99 to $22.99.

About Nippies

Nippies is the original premium nipple cover brand, founded by women to create comfortable, confidence-boosting alternatives to traditional bras. Designed with every body in mind, Nippies offers high-quality, skin-safe solutions that provide seamless, invisible coverage under any look. Crafted using medical-grade materials and dermatologist-approved adhesives, each product is made to be gentle on skin while delivering long-lasting wear. Known for their durability, reusability and barely-there feel, Nippies moves with you for all-day comfort without restriction. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity and everyday wearability, the brand has become a go-to for stylists, celebrities and consumers alike.

SOURCE Nips by Nippies