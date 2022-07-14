SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was mid 2008 when the late Nipsey Hussle received a MySpace message from a young CEO Juice Lee of Juice Division Records. This led to Nipsey Hussle first paid collaboration from an artist outside L.A county. "With Nipsey being from L.A County, the largest city in California & me being from San Diego, the second largest city in California. The collaboration made sense," says CEO Juice Lee of Juice Division Records LLC.

Hussle Music -EP First release with Universal Music Group Aug.26,2022

When it comes to recorded music. There is no city outside Nip hometown of L.A County that has recorded more songs with Nipsey Hussle then the San Diego music scene. From Jayo Felony to Mitchy Slick, Neighborhood Nip has recorded music with over a dozen San Diego artist. On Nipsey Hussle first posthumous album(via Hussle Music-Ep) released by CEO Juice Lee' s Juice Division Records. Hussle is repping L.A County while all other features on Hussle Music-Ep are from San Diego County.

Recently Juice Division Records signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group through Bungalo Records. Juice Division first majorly distributed project through Universal Music Group (Aug.26,2022) is titled " Adventures of Shmacky & Em." Starring Juice Lee, D-Bick & 88thagang. 88thagang is like the Dj Mustard of the San Diego music scene. Below Juice Lee talks about meeting & recording with Nipsey Hussle.

Listen to the Hussle Music -Ep: https://music.apple.com/us/album/hussle-music-ep/1576706560 (Apple Music)

Blue Dreams(arguably the best track via Hussle Music-Ep): https://youtu.be/6BiPUPWY9U8

Nipsey Hussle & Juice Lee first song: https://open.spotify.com/album/6k5doPtTsVtJsqXtJ89iS6

(Spotify)

Juice Lee Interview about Nipsey Hussle: https://youtu.be/0o2Xb1PSsE0

