NIPTE Announces The Industrial Workforce Development Consortium - A Pathway for Upskilling Employees in the Pharmaceutical Industry

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPTE is ready to engage with members of the industrial and regulatory communities to offer training on a wide variety of subjects across a broad spectrum of skill levels.

This consortium consists of the 17 member universities of NIPTE and industrial partners committed to enhancing the skills of the pharmaceutical workforce in the industry and in their own companies. Courses are offered to companies using synchronous and asynchronous distance learning, live on-site training (at a company), and laboratory-based experiences (at university laboratories). "We are excited to have this opportunity to connect world-class researchers and instructors with the employees of pharma to utilize courses developed by our talented NIPTE faculty members," says Vadim J. Gurvich, Executive Director of NIPTE and Research Associate Professor at the University of Minnesota. "We have a library of modules that are ready to be shared with industry that will fill a distinct need for training and developing the current workforce." The current training spans fields such as pre-formulation, formulation, continuous manufacturing, PAT, QbD, engineering fundamentals, lyophilization, parenteral, and drug substance manufacturing.

"There are tremendous resources sitting on the hard drives of our faculty. This program will get them where they are needed most," Explains Gurvich. He goes on to explain that "Member companies have a great opportunity to join the consortium and shape the delivery of existing programs and the development of new ones." In addition to utilizing the training from the consortium, companies participate in evaluating the immediate and long-term effectiveness of these programs. Companies that join the consortium play a critical role as it grows to take on the larger challenges of developing a talent pipeline.

"NIPTE will facilitate upskilling of a large number of industrial pharmacy scientists," says Gurvich. "Employees trained in these programs will shape the future of our industry."

About NIPTE

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Technology and Education (NIPTE) is a non-profit academic organization of 17 US universities that collaborate with industry, academia, and government to improve the way medicines are designed, developed, and manufactured to meet the needs of patients.

