NIQ and GOcxm Launch Motivations IQ, Helping Brands Decode the "Why" Behind Consumer Behavior

New offering combines NIQ's trusted shopper and panel data with GOcxm's behavioral science and AI to uncover the motivations behind purchase, loyalty, and growth

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GOcxm, a leading provider of retail execution and consumer engagement solutions for global CPG brands, and NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced availability of Motivations IQ to the Canadian market. At a time when brands face mounting pressure to justify marketing spend alongside increasingly fragmented shopper behavior, this new capability will close a gap in consumer intelligence, helping brands, retailers, and category teams move beyond traditional measurement to understand not just what consumers do, but why they do it.

For years, organizations have relied on market, panel, and shopper data to measure consumer patterns such as what they buy, where they shop, and how behavior changes across channels. With Motivations IQ, retailers can now add a critical missing layer: why consumers choose, stay loyal, switch, advocate, or disengage.

By combining NIQ's rich shopper, panel, and syndicated intelligence with GOcxm's proven motivational model, behavioral science expertise, and AI-powered analysis, the collaboration gives clients a more complete picture of customer choices and a clearer path to action. This pairing helps brands uncover which emotional and experiential drivers matter most, where they are over- or under-delivering, and what initiatives are most likely to improve outcomes such as trial, repeat purchase, visitation, loyalty, and brand value. Layering these motivational insights onto purchase and demographic data, brands can identify the factors influencing purchase decisions, including functional needs like value and affordability, as well as emotional drivers such as joy, empathy, and trust.

Motivations IQ is built on a science-backed framework that identifies the key motivators influencing customer value and behavior. The solution helps clients:

Pinpoint the most important drivers of purchase, repeat, loyalty, and advocacy

Quantify which motivators are uniquely important to their brand or category

Model the potential impact of operational, marketing, product, or messaging changes

Prioritize "now, next, later" actions based on expected business lift, not instinct

Sharpen segmentation, positioning, and activation strategies with a clearer view of what drives consumer choice

"Understanding today's consumer requires more than knowing what happened. This collaboration with GOcxm strengthens our ability to help clients understand the full consumer picture, combining robust behavioral data with deeper insight into the motivations that influence choice, loyalty, and growth," said Mike Ljubicic, Managing Director at NIQ. "When layered onto our existing studies, panel assets, and category insights, Motivations IQ creates a stronger commercial story, helping clients get more out of the data investments they've already made."

For brands navigating increasingly complex shopper behavior, fragmented channels, and growing pressure to prove ROI, Motivations IQ offers a practical way to turn insight into action faster and with greater confidence.

"Businesses don't just need more data; they need better decision-making," said Gary Kalk, CEO at GOcxm. "NIQ brings an exceptional view of shopper and market behavior. GOcxm adds the motivational intelligence layer that helps explain what is driving that behavior and what to do next. Together, we help clients move from observation to action."

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

About GOcxm

GOcxm is the unified growth platform for modern CPG brands, designed to bridge the gap between marketing engagement, retail execution, and consumer intelligence. By unifying these historically disjointed functions into a single system, GOcxm helps brands transform disconnected promotions into continuous, measurable growth engines. From launching high-impact consumer activations and capturing zero- and first-party data to validating real-world retail execution and compliance, GOcxm provides the visibility and tools needed to turn fragmented insights into confident, actionable strategies. Trusted by leading global CPG brands, GOcxm ensures that every activation drives repeat purchase, brand loyalty, and sustainable ROI. For more information, visit www.gocxm.com.

SOURCE GOcxm