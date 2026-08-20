Nira Medical & MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence Opens New Tampa Center, Expanding Access to Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence has officially opened its new comprehensive multiple sclerosis care center, expanding access to specialized neurological care for patients across Central Florida. The new MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence – Tampa is a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide comprehensive, specialized neurological care.. Built in partnership with Nira Medical, the new center located in Lutz brings specialized physicians, on-site infusion services, clinical research opportunities, and dedicated community space all under one roof.

MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence – Tampa

Dr. Mark Cascione, a recognized leader in multiple sclerosis care, leads the new Lutz center, bringing decades of experience treating patients with MS and helping expand access to specialized care across the Tampa Bay region. He joined Tampa Neurology Associates in 1996 and later launched the South Tampa MS Center to deliver specialized, patient-centered treatment for individuals living with MS. His work has focused on advancing comprehensive, long-term care models for complex neurological disease.

Dr. Cascione has also been deeply involved in advancing MS care through research, participating in over 300 clinical trials as a principal investigator or sub-investigator, giving his patients access to cutting-edge therapies, and contributing to progress in MS treatment. Now, he's bringing clinical expertise to the North Tampa region in a new center designed to serve as a comprehensive destination for patients living with MS, bringing specialized neurological care, advanced infusion therapies, and clinical research opportunities together.

"Access to specialized MS care can make a meaningful difference in a patient's ability to manage this complex disease over the long term," says Dr. Cascione. "As the Tampa Bay region continues to grow, there is an increasing need for comprehensive care that can meet patients where they are, whether they are newly diagnosed, navigating changes in their disease, or exploring new treatment options. Bringing neurological care, infusion therapy, and research together in one center allows us to provide more connected, personalized care while giving patients greater access to the expertise and therapies they need, right at home."

MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence, which has long served patients from its Clearwater location specializing in multiple sclerosis and neuromuscular conditions, is officially opening and welcoming new patients.

To learn more about MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence – Tampa location in Lutz, please visit https://www.msandneuro.com/locations.

About MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence

The MS & Neuromuscular Center of Excellence is a specialized care center focused on diagnosing and treating multiple sclerosis and neuromuscular disorders. Through a multidisciplinary approach and a commitment to patient-centered care, the center delivers advanced, coordinated services designed to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life.

Kathy Osborne

[email protected]

607-434-2065

SOURCE Nira Medical