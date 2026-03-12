NIRA Skin Sets a New Standard for the Future of Skincare with its Pro 3 At-Home Laser

The new NIRA Pro 3 Laser offers unmatched power, extended battery life, and haptic precision to deliver professional-grade wrinkle reduction without the downtime.

DERRY, N. H., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIRA Skin, the leader in clinically proven, FDA-cleared at-home laser technology, today announced the launch of the NIRA Pro 3 Laser. Representing a significant leap forward in skincare technology, the third-generation device empowers women to take control of their skin health with a daily ritual that reduces wrinkles and builds back collagen, delivering confidence without compromise with clinical-grade efficacy and no pain, redness, or side effects.

NIRA Pro 3

Building on NIRA's patented laser technology, the NIRA Pro 3 Laser utilizes a non-fractional, non-ablative laser to gently heat the skin's deepest layers – targeting areas that creams and serums can't possibly reach. NIRA's laser stimulates natural collagen production to smooth skin and reduce wrinkles, with many users seeing a visible difference in as little as 30 days and excellent results in 90 days. This clinical-grade rejuvenation happens entirely without the pain, redness, or downtime associated with traditional office-based procedures.

"At NIRA, our mission is to revolutionize skincare by putting the power of professional-grade laser technology into the hands of everyone," said David Bean, Founder and President of NIRA Skin. "With the Pro 3 laser, we're providing a solution that allows our customers to look as vibrant as they feel, offering professional-level skincare results at home that are comfortable, safe, and actually work."

The NIRA Pro 3 Laser elevates the user experience with significant hardware and software upgrades designed to fit seamlessly into any busy lifestyle. In recent clinical studies, 100% of participants found the treatment comfortable and relaxing, while 99% reported the system was easy to use. Key advancements and upgrades include:

Nine total power settings : Four additional power levels give users unparalleled control and customization to optimize their treatment and comfort.

: Four additional power levels give users unparalleled control and customization to optimize their treatment and comfort. Increased battery capacity : With 75% more battery capacity and an estimated 67% more sessions, the Pro 3 is always ready, making the daily ritual even more effortless and reliable.

: With 75% more battery capacity and an estimated 67% more sessions, the Pro 3 is always ready, making the daily ritual even more effortless and reliable. Shortened charging time : The new laser charges 56% faster than its predecessor, minimizing waiting, while maximizing the convenience of professional results at home.

: The new laser charges 56% faster than its predecessor, minimizing waiting, while maximizing the convenience of professional results at home. Haptic feedback : With the addition of the new silent vibration mode, the Pro 3 has been transformed for discreet and personalized daily use.

: With the addition of the new silent vibration mode, the Pro 3 has been transformed for discreet and personalized daily use. Comprehensive Skin Prep: Beyond wrinkle reduction, the technology is clinically proven to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of dark circles, creating a smooth, radiant canvas for any occasion.

The recent clinical studies further demonstrated that the NIRA Pro 3 delivers broad skin-renewal benefits, with a majority of participants showing improvements in skin firmness, under-eye bags, dark circles, UV spots, acne, and porphyrins, in addition to reductions in skin wrinkles.

The NIRA Pro 3 Laser retails for $699 and is exclusively available for purchase today at niraskin.com.

About NIRA Skin

NIRA is revolutionizing skincare by bringing professional-grade laser technology into the home. Founded by laser industry experts, NIRA is dedicated to making transformative skincare simple, empowering, and accessible. Powered by patented, FDA-cleared technology, NIRA devices are clinically proven to reduce wrinkles and renew skin without pain or downtime, empowering women to feel like their best selves at every stage of life.

CONTACT: Hannah Heredia, [email protected]

SOURCE NIRA Skin