NIRI Chicago 2023 Investor Relations Workshop to Highlight AI and Digitalization Into the Future

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago chapter of NIRI, The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI Chicago), today announced its upcoming Investor Relations (IR) Workshop will address the opportunities and challenges of digitalization in IR, including how artificial intelligence and other technologies are transforming the ways companies communicate with investors and other stakeholders. This year's annual workshop will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Metropolitan, Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive, 66th Floor, Chicago.

"The future of technology in investor relations is already here," said Shawn Alcaraz, IRC, chapter president. "We need to ensure we're staying at the forefront of innovation to keep IR programs relevant and competitive into the next phase of this increasingly digital world. Artificial intelligence and digitalization can greatly impact – and disrupt – how companies communicate with stakeholders and navigate the risks of today. Our workshop will provide essential insights that can reshape how companies conduct IR and connect you with the best minds in the IR field."

Highlights of the 2023 IR Workshop will include:

From TV to Futures – Fireside Chat with Steve Grasso : Keynote speaker Steve Grasso , chief executive officer of Grasso Global Inc., is a market analyst and institutional sales trader, a regular contributor to CNBC's Fast Money financial talk show, and a former NYSE floor official and governor. Based on more than 30 years of trading experience, Grasso will discuss his insights on policy, regulation and the future of the stock market during a fireside chat moderated by Ruth Venning , IRC, executive director, investor relations and of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) program at Horizon Therapeutics, as well as a 2023 NIRI Fellow.





Keynote speaker , chief executive officer of Grasso Global Inc., is a market analyst and institutional sales trader, a regular contributor to CNBC's Fast Money financial talk show, and a former NYSE floor official and governor. Based on more than 30 years of trading experience, Grasso will discuss his insights on policy, regulation and the future of the stock market during a fireside chat moderated by , IRC, executive director, investor relations and of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) program at Horizon Therapeutics, as well as a 2023 NIRI Fellow. AI: Friend, Foe or Coworker? Artificial intelligence (AI) has arrived in the mainstream workplace and using it could become a regular part of your workday. We'll transform your thinking about AI's impact, including how AI and ChatGPT (along with other tools) will become part of everyday work life, as well as the IR and career ramifications. This session will share the top skills to learn and key technology takeaways to implement now.





Artificial intelligence (AI) has arrived in the mainstream workplace and using it could become a regular part of your workday. We'll transform your thinking about AI's impact, including how AI and ChatGPT (along with other tools) will become part of everyday work life, as well as the IR and career ramifications. This session will share the top skills to learn and key technology takeaways to implement now. Flirting with Disaster: Managing Social Media Risks in Crises: In this interactive exercise, crisis communication experts will engage participants on how to respond to an escalating crisis.





In this interactive exercise, crisis communication experts will engage participants on how to respond to an escalating crisis. A Guide to Getting the Buy-Side's Attention: Attracting new shareholders is not without its obstacles, but experienced buy-side professionals will advise participants on the best tactics to engage and attract the perfect investor in this session.





Attracting new shareholders is not without its obstacles, but experienced buy-side professionals will advise participants on the best tactics to engage and attract the perfect investor in this session. ESG 2.0 – From Defense to Offense: Environmental, society and corporate governance plays a growing role in differentiating stock decisions among Generation Z investors and beyond. Panelists will share ESG strategies being deployed to attract long-term investors while creating corporate value and contributing to positive change in the world.





Environmental, society and corporate governance plays a growing role in differentiating stock decisions among Generation Z investors and beyond. Panelists will share ESG strategies being deployed to attract long-term investors while creating corporate value and contributing to positive change in the world. Persuasive Data Visualization: Your organization's stock value depends in part on your ability to persuasively present data-driven analyses and evidence. This hands-on workshop will teach you how to clearly communicate your company's investment appeal across various channels.

NIRI Chicago's annual full-day IR workshop is open to the public and attracts attendees from throughout the Midwest. The event will begin at 8 a.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 22 with registration, breakfast and networking with practitioners and IR service providers. The cost for NIRI Chicago members is $175 and $250 for non-members who register before Sept. 7 ($225 and $300 thereafter, respectively). Additional information and registration can be found on the NIRI Chicago 2023 IR Workshop webpage.

Sponsors and Exhibitors

NIRI Chicago thanks the following sponsors and exhibitors: Anonymous Design, Irwin, Q4, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Corbin Advisors, Modern IR, Morrow Sodali, Notified, NYSE Group, PR Newswire and Rivel.

The Chicago chapter of NIRI, The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI Chicago), provides professional development and networking opportunities to practitioners of investor relations, a strategic management responsibility that integrates finance, communication, marketing and securities law compliance. Through its collaborative community, NIRI advances engagement in the capital markets and drives best practices in corporate disclosures, governance and informed investing. For more information, visit www.nirichicago.org.

