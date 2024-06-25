NIRI Chicago Elects 2024-2025 Officers and Directors

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago chapter of NIRI, The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI Chicago), has elected 11 officers and directors to its board for the 2024-2025 term, effective July 1.

"NIRI Chicago brims with investor relations talent," said Barb Noverini, CFA, incoming chapter president. "Our members demonstrate that special mix of know-how, generosity and camaraderie that makes our chapter valuable for IR professionals at any stage in their careers. I'm thrilled to be giving back to a chapter that has been a tremendous resource in my own practice. We're a vibrant group that enjoys learning from one another through a variety of informal networking and formal professional development events. I encourage current and prospective members to attend one or more of our events during the upcoming program year, starting with our 2024 IR Workshop in downtown Chicago on Friday, Sept. 20."

NIRI Chicago Chapter board members for 2024-2025:

Officers

President: Barbara Noverini, CFA, director of investor relations, Portillo's Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO). Previously, Noverini was the chapter's executive vice president, headed NIRI Chicago program development for two years and served as its advocacy ambassador. She received a chapter volunteer award from the national organization in 2021 and 2022.

Co-Executive Vice President and Treasurer: Robert K. Cherry, vice president, investor relations, Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI). This is Cherry's third year on the NIRI Chicago board. He is a past IR Workshop committee member and speaker at chapter events.

Co-Executive Vice President: Brooks O. Rennie, vice president, head of investor relations, Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY). This is Rennie's third year on the NIRI Chicago board. He also is a director on the NIRI Twin Cities board and is pursuing an MBA at the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, DePaul University. He was named a NIRI 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.

Vice President, Membership: Victor J. Jendras, director of sales, Morrow Sodali. Jendras previously served as NIRI Chicago's chair, president, executive vice president and vice president of programs.

Vice President, Sponsorship and Advocacy Ambassador: Adam Dahl, vice president of Midwest region business development, Corbin Advisors. This is Dahl's second year on the NIRI Chicago board. He was named the chapter's advocacy ambassador in 2023 and has participated in IR Workshop committees.

Vice President, Programs: Julianna Paterra, CFA, vice president of investor relations, Verano. This is Paterra's first year on the NIRI Chicago board. Previously, she was co-chair of the 2023 IR Workshop committee.

Vice President, Communications: Maryellen T. Thielen, APR, ABC, president, Forest Glen Communications LLC. Thielen earlier was a NIRI Chicago chair, president and executive vice president. She now participates in the annual IR Workshop committee.

Directors

Chair: Victor J. Jendras, director of sales, Morrow Sodali. In addition, Jendras serves as the membership vice president.

Heather A. Kos, CPA, CMA, IRC, senior vice president of investor relations, Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR). Kos currently is a member of the NIRI board of directors. Previously, Kos was NIRI Chicago chair, president and executive vice president; served on NIRI's Certification Council; and chaired the IR roundtable of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI).

Jeff Myers, regional head of listings - Midwest, NYSE. This is Myers' first year on the NIRI Chicago board. He is co-chair of the 2024 IR Workshop committee and most recently moderated a workshop session on artificial intelligence. The New York Stock Exchange is part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE).

Darla Rivera, director of investor relations, CF Industries (NYSE: CF). Rivera begins her first year on the board after taking an active role on the 2023 and 2024 IR Workshop committees.

Michael A. Steele, CFA, IRC, vice president of investor relations, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: ZBRA). Steele currently serves on the NIRI board of directors and its 2024 Senior Roundtable steering committee. Earlier, he was NIRI Chicago's chair, president and executive vice president.

NIRI National Recognition

Former board officers Leslie Kratcoski, IRC, Victoria Sivrais and Wendy Wilson were named to the 2024 NIRI Fellows class in April in recognition of their leadership, integrity, involvement and contributions to the investor relations profession.

Departing Board Members

NIRI Chicago extends its gratitude to the following departing board members:

Shawn C. Alcaraz , IRC, former director, investor relations, Weber Inc., which became a private company in 2023.

, IRC, former director, investor relations, Weber Inc., which became a private company in 2023. Christine J. Hanneman , former senior director of investor relations, ACCO Brands.

, former senior director of investor relations, ACCO Brands. Stacie Selinger , managing director, head of investor relations, GCM Grosvenor Inc.

, managing director, head of investor relations, GCM Grosvenor Inc. Ruth E. Venning , IRC, 2023 NIRI Fellow and former executive director, investor relations and ESG, Horizon Therapeutics plc (now part of Amgen, Inc.).

The Chicago chapter of NIRI, The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI Chicago), provides professional development and networking opportunities to practitioners of investor relations, a strategic management responsibility that integrates finance, communication, marketing and securities law compliance.

