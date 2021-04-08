NIRI Survey Findings Support Investis Digital's Global 100 Connect.IQ Report

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, released today its 2021 Connect.IQ Global 100 Report. The ranking in the report was a result of carefully curated data in collaboration with the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) where investor relations officers (IROs) and corporate communications professionals were surveyed on their 2021 digital agenda priorities. Leveraging the insights, Investis Digital evaluated 1000 corporate websites and stacked the Top 100 to evaluate how well they share their brand narrative in a digital-first world. The report includes research results, a snapshot of the investor relations "digital agenda" and new benchmark for 2021.

According to NIRI survey, the top 2021 priorities identified in order of importance:

Sharing critical investor content in more engaging, compelling ways.

A heavier focus on ESG and sustainability.

Articulating a long-term strategy and purpose.

Capitalizing on virtual events, webcasts, and webinars

Don Scales, Global CEO of Investis Digital, said, "Never have so many forces of change converged on the business world at one time than now. A company's website is the proving ground for how well a business articulates its business priorities, especially during such change. The Connect.IQ report is an important landmark to show all organizations how to leverage their websites to create a compelling narrative that builds trust with all their audiences."

Using Investis Digital's proprietary Connect.IQ methodology, the priorities identified were used to assess the top 100 global companies against the 300-criterion ranging from the strength of their investor case to how well they articulate their stance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

The Connect.IQ Global 100 Leaders include:

Shell BP Nestle BASF Eni

The findings of the Connect.IQ report uncovered:

Only 37% of firms explain their investment proposition on their websites at a time when communications/investment relations professionals say their most pressing need in 2021 is sharing investor information.

Only 23% quantify their strategy even though articulating a long-term strategy and purpose is the third-most critical issue facing investor relations/communications professionals today.

The evaluation contains far more in-depth assessments as it benchmarks the strength of a company's digital presence. Read the full report: The Connect.IQ Global 100 Special Report.

Investis Digital can provide a complimentary, custom assessment of your own corporate website and digital presence, upon request .

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we have gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than1600 global companies, including Ascential, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Fruit of the Loom and Vodafone.

Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.

We tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message.

We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service.

We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit: www.InvestisDigital.com

SOURCE Investis Digital

Related Links

http://www.InvestisDigital.com

