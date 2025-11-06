Nirmata Launches AI Platform Engineer to Automate Cloud-Native Infrastructure Governance and Management

AI-driven solution delivers enterprise Kubernetes management with automated policy-as-code for security, compliance, and governance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirmata, creator of Kyverno and leader in policy-as-code innovation, today announced the general availability of its AI Platform Engineering Assistant, an AI-powered solution that automates Kubernetes security, compliance, and workflow management across Kubernetes, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and hybrid-cloud environments.

As organizations accelerate AI-assisted software development, platform teams must keep pace with increasingly complex infrastructure. Industry data shows a 30x acceleration in software creation and over $350 billion in AI infrastructure investment, yet nearly half of enterprises cite critical platform engineering skill gaps. Nirmata's AI assistant empowers platform teams by automating the time-intensive tasks of Kubernetes policy management and securing infrastructure, enabling them to scale.

"Platform engineering has become both the bottleneck and the enabler of the AI future," said Ritesh Patel, Vice President of Product at Nirmata. "Without scalable governance, innovation stalls under complexity and risk. With AI-powered governance, Nirmata transforms policy-as-code into a continuous, intelligent system that enforces compliance without slowing teams down."

Built on the proven Kyverno policy-as-code engine—the CNCF-incubating project for Kubernetes, IaC, and cloud—the assistant uses a multi-agent architecture to automate policy authoring, detection, and remediation, creating a system for continuous Kubernetes governance and compliance that keeps humans in the loop while automating the most time-consuming tasks.

Key capabilities include:

Copilot interface: Conversational AI that turns hours-long investigation cycles into minutes. Engineers use natural language to instantly pull detailed insights, data, and reports about their infrastructure and generate enforcement actions.

Conversational AI that turns hours-long investigation cycles into minutes. Engineers use natural language to instantly pull detailed insights, data, and reports about their infrastructure and generate enforcement actions. Policy-as-Code Agent : Transforms natural language rules into validated Kyverno policy-as-code for Kubernetes and IaC, ensuring each rule aligns with security and compliance standards. This streamlines policy creation and eliminates common syntax errors while helping platform teams standardize governance across clusters and pipelines.

Transforms natural language rules into validated Kyverno policy-as-code for Kubernetes and IaC, ensuring each rule aligns with security and compliance standards. This streamlines policy creation and eliminates common syntax errors while helping platform teams standardize governance across clusters and pipelines. Remediation Agent : Detects misconfigurations and policy violations, then generates and validates secure fixes with human verification in the loop. This drastically reduces the time engineers spend diagnosing and correcting issues while ensuring every change remains compliant and secure.

Together, these agents deliver AI-powered Kubernetes security through a collaborative, intelligent system that continuously strengthens security, compliance, and operational trust while freeing engineers to focus on higher-value innovation. The AI Platform Engineering Assistant supports all common Kubernetes, Infrastructure-as-Code, and CI/CD systems, with native support for multi-cluster Kubernetes management and seamless integration with existing developer workflows.

Availability

The Nirmata AI Platform Engineering Assistant is now available to enterprise customers. Live demonstrations will be featured at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2025 and KyvernoCon.

To learn more or request a demo, visit nirmata.com.

About Nirmata

Nirmata is the creator of Kyverno, the CNCF policy engine for Kubernetes security and governance. With 2.5B+ downloads, Nirmata's AI-powered policy-as-code solutions help enterprises automate Kubernetes compliance, prevent misconfigurations, and deliver enterprise Kubernetes management at scale across regulated industries. For more information, visit www.nirmata.com.

