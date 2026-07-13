NIRON MAGNETICS AND ASPINA TO DEVELOP RARE-EARTH-FREE MOTOR SOLUTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL END MARKETS

The agreement combines ASPINA's expertise in precision motor design and application engineering with Niron's proprietary permanent magnet platform, enabling new motor designs that reduce reliance on rare earth materials while addressing supply chain concentration risks. The agreement will focus on a variety of high-volume brushless DC motor, hybrid stepper motor, and centrifugal fan blower applications across space, automotive, consumer electronics, and automation industries where performance, reliability, and materials sourcing are critical.

"Niron's collaboration with ASPINA, a globally respected leader in precision motor technologies, is an important step for both companies," said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO, Niron Magnetics. "It expands how and where Iron Nitride technology can be applied in motor designs while addressing growing concerns around reliance on rare earth materials."

"ASPINA has deep experience delivering motor solutions across diverse global markets," said Yukihiro Kaneko, CEO, ASPINA Group. "By working with Niron's rare-earth-free magnet technology, we see opportunities to expand our design flexibility and support customers seeking resilient, high-performance solutions."

Programs are already underway as part of the supply agreement, establishing a path to high-volume production for rare-earth-free motor applications. This work reflects growing OEM focus on securing long-term magnet supply for high-volume production in critical markets.

ABOUT NIRON MAGNETICS

Niron Magnetics is the world's only producer of high-performance, rare-earth-free permanent magnets. The company's Iron Nitride magnet technology delivers advanced permanent magnets that power essential devices across industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense applications. Through its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Minnesota, Niron serves leading manufacturers who require reliable, domestically produced permanent magnets for their products. For more information on Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/

ABOUT ASPINA

ASPINA develops and manufactures precision motors and actuators. Driven by the mission of "shapes the hopes and comfort of people around the world", ASPINA provides value to a wide range of fields, including infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive, and medical, with compact, lightweight, and quiet motion control technology. With sales offices and factories worldwide, ASPINA solves customers' problems through a stable supply chain. For more information, please visit https://us.aspina-group.com

SOURCE Niron Magnetics, Inc.