NIRSense Supports the US Army in the Indo-Pacific with Tissue Oxygenation Assessment for Battlefield Casualty Care at Balikatan-26

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIRSense, Inc. today announced its participation in Balikatan-26, supporting the US Army Pacific (USARPAC)'s 18th Theater Medical Command (18th TMC) as they evaluate advanced approaches to battlefield casualty assessment using portable tissue oxygen saturation (StO₂) monitoring.

Dr. Robert Furberg, center, explains operation of a care delivery platform software system and NIRSense Aegis X0 wireless data transmitter to U.S. Airmen during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elijah Magana, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, via DVIDS. Photo ID: 9655671; VIRIN: 260430-A-VC863-1200. Public domain. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute Department of Defense endorsement.

Balikatan, meaning "shoulder-to-shoulder," is the longstanding U.S.-Philippine bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and regional readiness through combined operations and training. Within that operational context, NIRSense's participation highlights the growing importance of advanced hemodynamic monitoring tools for combat casualty care, particularly in austere, distributed, and time-sensitive environments.

NIRSense's miniaturized tissue oxygenation technology is designed to provide clinicians and medics with real-time, non-invasive insight into tissue perfusion and oxygen delivery at the point of injury. In battlefield casualties, especially those involving extremity trauma, hemorrhage, shock, or tourniquet use, conventional vital signs may not fully reflect local tissue compromise. StO₂ assessment can add another layer of objective information to support triage, intervention, evacuation, and reassessment decisions.

"Balikatan-26 provides an important opportunity to work alongside operational medical teams in a realistic training environment and demonstrate how tissue oxygenation monitoring can help inform battlefield casualty assessment," said Robert Furberg, PhD, TP-C of NIRSense. "Our goal is to equip combat medics with actionable data that goes beyond standard vital signs alone and supports earlier recognition of compromised perfusion in injured warfighters."

The company's technology builds on NIRSense's broader mission to deliver ruggedized physiological monitoring capabilities for use beyond traditional hospital environments. As described in the company's January 21, 2026 announcement regarding deployment of its tissue oxygenation systems for frontline casualty care support in Ukraine, the platform is intended to help users assess and monitor tissue perfusion and oxygenation in real time, with potential relevance to limb salvage, reperfusion strategy, and resource prioritization in operational settings.

During Balikatan-26, NIRSense supported training and evaluation activities focused on how StO₂ monitoring may contribute to combat medic decision-making during casualty assessment workflows. The effort was intended to help operational users explore where tissue oxygenation data may complement existing battlefield care practices, including assessment of extremity injury, response to tourniquet application, and identification of patients who may require urgent intervention or evacuation.

NIRSense is working to provide advanced physiologic sensing, including tissue oxygenation assessment, that can play a meaningful role in the next generation of combat casualty care and help clinicians and medics see beyond pulse oximetry and traditional vital signs to better understand what is happening at the tissue level.

About NIRSense

NIRSense, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on ruggedized, point-of-care physiological monitoring systems for use in challenging and operational environments. The company develops non-invasive technologies designed to measure tissue oxygen kinetics, perfusion, and related physiological parameters to support frontline medical decision-making.

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Media Contact

Dan Rodenhaver, MBA

Chief Commercial Officer

NIRSense, Inc.

[email protected]

919-591-1971

https://nirsense.com/

SOURCE NIRSense, Inc.