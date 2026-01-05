Nirva AI Jewelry Unveiled at CES - The World's Most Beautiful and Insightful AI Wearable

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Wearables just got a makeover.

Instead of clunky, ugly wearables that look like gadgets, Nirva was designed as beautiful jewelry and is appropriate in any social or professional setting. Because it can be worn all day long, it can understand the full context of the user's life. This allows the device to auto-journal the user's life, while also tracking moods, mapping social connections, and providing truly useful advice about jobs, relationships, wellness and more.

Nirva Necklace and Nirva Bracelet

This groundbreaking device is being previewed at CES 2026 ahead of a full product launch in Q1. Experience Nirva at Pepcom's Digital Experience on January 5th, 2026 or at Eureka Park #61439 throughout CES.

The device was created by Nirva Labs, which is led by the Silicon Valley-based team that built Oculus Quest and Meta Ray-Ban - CEO Wei Lyu (former Meta Reality Labs Product Lead and XREAL Head of Product), CTO Quinyuan Chen (Engineering Manager at Meta Reality Labs) as well as CDO Hanying Hu, who has created designs for global celebrities including Lady Gaga, Black Pink and more. The company is backed by South Park Commons (SPC).

Nirva is designed for the intersection of AI power users with fashion-forward consumers - those who use tools like ChatGPT throughout the day - but also want stylish, attractive, wearable tech. Through multimodal sensing and thoughtful AI interpretation, Nirva helps people better understand themselves, their emotions and their relationships.

Nirva offers a versatile design that can be worn in different ways - either as a necklace or bracelet. Like fashion brands, Nirva will also offer seasonal collections (e.g Summer 2026, crystal collection) and limited editions (Valentine's Day Design). Wearers can customize the Nirva style that perfectly fits into their daily outfit.

"I have tried every AI wearable on the market, but I realized they all had a fundamental flaw," explained Lyu. "Because they couldn't be worn throughout the day, they had an incomplete picture of the wearer. Nirva is beautiful and comfortable enough that you'll never need to take it off- so it truly understands its wearer. That increases its value exponentially."

Nirva weighs just ten grams and is constructed from hypo-allergenic titanium for everyday comfort, and features IP67 water and dust resistance for durability. Its ultra-slim, fully-curved one-piece metal body has no split or seam.

It boasts dual microphones for rich audio content, an ALS (UV) sensor for lighting information including sunlight exposure and time spent outdoors - and an IMU for motion context. Two days of battery life are supplemented by on-the-go charging with a proprietary jewelry box that can charge the device three more times - it can be fully charged in just 90 minutes.

While Nirva is designed to be minimalist and sleek, the true power of the device is unleashed through the accompanying app. Nirva's auto-journal automatically summarizes the wearer's daily events, and is sure to be popular with the journaling crowd. Journaling now becomes effortless - so many people who want to journal but find it hard to keep the habit, now have a solution. Wearers can even bookmark meaningful moments and enrich the journal with location, health and calendar data.

In addition, Nirva is the world's first emotion tracker - offering life insights to help the wearer understand their mood, energy, stress, time spent and social patterns. For example, the wearer can learn about triggers that impact their mood and can discover if relationships are healthy or toxic.

"Nirva is the ultimate work / life balance companion," explained Lyu. "In today's world it is more challenging than ever to prioritize how we spend our time. Nirva is here to help - it will tell you if you are spending enough time on self-care, with family, or on your hobbies."

Nirva also goes beyond journaling and tracking. Nirva truly understands the wearer and can assist them as their life advisor. Text or call Nirva anytime for truly useful or personalized advice, or just enjoy Nirva's proactive care - it will gently nudge the wearer with affirmations, tips and ideas.

While Nirva is incredibly powerful, privacy and safety are at the forefront for Nirva Labs, the company behind Nirva. It can be easily turned off with a single press. When on, Nirva demonstrates an elegant indicating light so those around the wearer are aware it is sensing and understanding context. Nirva Labs has strict privacy policies and does not save any raw data or share any user data. Users have control of their data and can choose to delete it at any time. Before the product is made available for purchase, it will be tested by an independent third-party lab to confirm that user data is safe and not retained without user permission. Nirva also has industry-leading safeguards to ensure that the device won't give inappropriate or unsafe advice.

Nirva will begin taking preorders next month and will ship in the first half of 2026. Visit the official press kit here . For more information please visit www.nirva.life .

About Nirva Labs

Nirva Labs' founding team comes from Meta Reality Labs, where we built Oculus Quest and Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Nirva's north star is to redefine the interface between humans and AI. We are backed by South Park Commons. More information: nirva.life.

