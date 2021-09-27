Nirvana Reimagined As House And Techno Is Upon Us

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1st 2021, Nirvana Reimagined As House And Techno is introduced to the masses. Produced by Jonathan Hay and Cain McKnight; this highly anticipated album contains 27 tracks to honor the 27 years since Kurt Cobain's death while being part of the infamous 27 club. Hay and McKnight collaborated with platinum recording artist JPatt from The Knocks (Sofi Tukker), 41x (Bhanga Bangla), Sara Cooper (Carl Cox), GRAMMY-award winning trumpeter Maurice Brown (Anderson .Paak), Chip E (Frankie Knuckles) and legendary musicians Scott Page of Pink Floyd, as well as Fishbone bassist John Norwood Fisher. To commemorate Nirvana; Hay and McKnight followed Kurt Cobain's unapologetic narrative of LGBTQIA+ visibility, advancement and advocating for victims of rape and sexual abuse. Proceeds from Nirvana Reimagined As House And Techno go to GLAAD and MusiCares to help fortify communities.



Jonathan Hay and Cain McKnight for Tech Row Records

Jonathan Hay is a Brooklyn-based, celebrity publicist and an award-winning record producer who is active in the house, techno, and jazz genres. Cain McKnight is a financier and entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas who worked with Imprint Entertainment, most known for the record-breaking film series The Twilight Saga. Hay and McKnight founded R.U.S.H Music and Tech Row Records and started reimagining popular musical catalogs, while genre-bending the all-time greats including Eric B. & Rakim, The Notorious B.I.G., Nirvana and Tupac Shakur. Their first release Follow the Leader (Reimagined as Jazz) spent 11 weeks on the Billboard Charts.



"Something in the Way (House Mix)" was the first track heard from Nirvana Reimagined As House And Techno that premiered on The Advocate, the historical LGBT publication that Kurt Cobain supported when he was alive. The song was just featured in a "BBC Radio Nirvana Documentary" that was heard by millions. Hay and McKnight produced the song with Don Klein, JPatt, 41x and transgender activist Daniella Carter (Ted Talks) in both Venice Beach and Brooklyn. The Advocate recognized their underlying musical message for conservative lawmakers who are seeking to attack transgender people through state legislatures. "Come As You Are (Techno Mix)" is the first music video; directed by house music pioneer Chip E who discovered Frankie Knuckles that solidifies the authenticity of Hay and McKnight's house and techno pilgrimage. Tech Row Records, a subsidiary of Adastra Media Group, did a joint venture with R.U.S.H Music and Fat Beats Records for the October launch of the album.



Nirvana Reimagined As House And Techno received advance acclaim from The GRAMMY's that stated, "And while a fair amount of tomb-raiding has occurred on Cobain's behalf—Nirvana Reimagined is one of a few tributes that align with his principles. Back in 2014, the surviving members of the band played at St. Vitus in Brooklyn with a succession of female lead singers, from Joan Jett to St. Vincent—which Cobain, an ardent feminist, arguably would have loved. Now, we have this unconventional, electronic tribute, presenting Cobain in a context that few would think of, but which makes perfect sense in retrospect." - Morgan Enos, writer for GRAMMY.com



