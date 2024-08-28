Nirvana Super Water Sciences Corp and High Fives Foundation Forge Partnership to Elevate Muscle Wellness and Recovery

The collaboration brings together two organizations that both prioritize well-being and performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., renowned for its innovative hydration solutions infused with HMB (beta-hydroxy beta-methylbutyrate), is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the High Fives Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to supporting athletes in their recovery from life-altering injuries. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing muscle wellness and rehabilitation.

Nirvana Super Water Sciences Corp Teams up with the High Fives Foundation High Fives Foundation logo

The High Fives Foundation has long been committed to helping athletes navigate the challenging journey of recovery from severe injuries, focusing on rebuilding physical strength and enhancing rehabilitation efforts. Nirvana Super Water's infusion of HMB perfectly complements this mission by offering a cutting-edge solution designed to support muscle health. HMB is scientifically validated to reduce muscle breakdown and foster recovery, addressing the crucial needs of High Fives athletes as they work to regain their strength.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a respected nonprofit like the High Fives Foundation," said Hallie Lorber, the Executive Vice President of Marketing for Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. "Our mission to promote muscle health and recovery aligns perfectly with the High Fives Foundation's dedication to supporting athletes. Muscle loss and atrophy following traumatic injuries are significant challenges, often driven by immobilization and the body's inflammatory response. HMB, a naturally occurring metabolite of leucine, plays a critical role in preserving muscle mass during periods of stress like injury recovery. By reducing muscle damage and inflammation, HMB helps maintain muscle integrity and accelerates recovery, enabling injured muscles to regain strength faster. Through this partnership, we aim to make a meaningful impact in helping athletes overcome these challenges and return stronger than ever."

This new partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to enhancing well-being and performance, benefiting the High Fives Foundation's community with effective recovery resources while allowing Nirvana Super Water to further leverage the benefits of HMB by supporting a cause that inspires and aids athletes in their recovery journey.

"Nirvana Super Water is focused on hydration and enhancing healing with HMB," says Roy Tuscany, CEO of the High Fives Foundation. "We are dedicated to healing at our organization, so this is an incredible partnership opportunity to unite our brands."

Nirvana Super is poised to become a staple for individuals seeking optimal hydration and performance while already boasting a strong roster of athlete partners such as NBA Stars Stephen Curry and Kyle Lowry (Nirvana board member), class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins, NFL legend Jonathan Stewart, and many more.

Dr. Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine is the Chairman of Nirvana's Scientific Advisory Board and a leader in the development of the science behind revolutionary metabolites with decades of research and testing. MyHMB® Clear, a patented FDA compliant water-soluble form of βeta-hydroxy βeta-methyl butyrate ("HMB"), which targets muscle wellness is the first metabolite licensed by Nirvana from Dr. Abumrad's research. Research has shown that water is the best HMB delivery mechanism to maximize its health benefits and Nirvana has exclusive commercial rights in North America to produce all water-based beverages containing myHMB® Clear.

For more information about Nirvana Super and other products from Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., please visit www.feelsuper.com and join the conversation on social media at @NirvanaSuper on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about the High Fives Foundation please visit https://highfivesfoundation.org/ and join the conversation on social media at @hi5sfoundation on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Threads.

ABOUT NIRVANA WATER SCIENCES CORP

Nirvana Water Sciences is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative performance beverages. The company specializes in muscle health supplements, uniquely presented in enjoyable, water-soluble formats encompassing waters, seltzers, and shots. These products are infused with Vitamins D3, B-Complex, and our proprietary, clinically proven super-ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (Beta-hydroxy Beta-methylbutyrate). As the first and only water line with this breakthrough ingredient, Nirvana Super™ enhances both physical and mental health without added sweeteners, making it an essential part of a hydration routine for those seeking effective and enjoyable ways to support optimal muscle health and overall wellness.

ABOUT HIGH FIVES FOUNDATION

High Fives Nonprofit Foundation focuses on preventing life-changing injuries and provides resources and hope if they happen. It was formed as a way to "pay-it-forward" by the founder, Roy Tuscany, after his own recovery from a spinal cord injury. The Foundation has expanded to help 815 Athletes from 47 States & Territories and Canada since its inception in 2009. The High Fives Foundation is a California-based, national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.highfivesfoundation.org.

