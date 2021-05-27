Nirvana Technology Hires Global Fintech Visionary Dipanjan Bhattacharjee as Chief Operations Officer

MIAMI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Technology (Nirvana), a global digital bank, announces the appointment of Dipanjan Bhattacharjee as its Chief Operations Officer. The global banking and fintech executive joins Nirvana's founding leadership team as they embark on the mission to help families progress up the credit and savings ladder while attaining a money-life balance.

"Dipanjan's broad expertise in digital banking, insights-driven product development, risk management practices, and practical knowledge about operational aspects of building a consumer business will help Nirvana to bring a differentiating product that truly addresses the need of the main street customers," said Nirvana CEO Bill Harris, formerly CEO of PayPal and a serial entrepreneur.

Bhattacharjee brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services space with a proven track record of innovating and developing award-winning products, customer experiences and risk management practices for best-in-class global organizations. Prior to joining Nirvana, Bhattacharjee has been advising multiple early-stage and growth-stage fintechs in product design, business plans and risk management. He was a founding executive in Marcus by Goldman Sachs, launching and scaling the business as Managing Director and Head of Credit until early 2020. Prior to Goldman, Bhattacharjee held leadership positions at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Discover Financial Services where he built operational capabilities, advanced analytics, and risk management.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the energy, enthusiasm and mission-driven approach to providing a simpler way of improving customer's banking interactions. Our goal is to make the financial process stress-free – focusing on helping customers manage their earnings, spending, and savings in an easy to understand format. Customer happiness is our nirvana," said Bhattacharjee.

Nirvana is hiring. For a list of open positions, visit nirvana.tech/careers or contact Jennie Ellis of Bandwidth at [email protected]. For more information, visit nirvana.tech and follow Nirvana Technology on LinkedIn.

About Nirvana Technology

Nirvana Technology is building a digital financial service for individuals, families, and small businesses. Based in Miami, Nirvana was founded by some of the most experienced executives in fintech.

SOURCE Nirvana Technology