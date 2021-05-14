Nirvana Technology Hires Silicon Valley Technology Leader Raghu Battula as Chief Technology Officer

MIAMI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Technology (Nirvana), a global digital bank, announces the appointment of Raghu Battula as its Chief Technology Officer to build and lead all technology areas for the company which includes software engineering, quality assurance, ML / AI and data engineering, platform and solutions architecture, cybersecurity, and site reliability engineering.

"The lifeblood of any tech company is its engineering prowess," said Nirvana CEO Bill Harris, formerly CEO of PayPal and a serial entrepreneur. "With Raghu, and with the deeply-experienced team he is already assembling, Nirvana is catapulting into the first rank of development organizations."

Battula is a seasoned Silicon Valley technology leader who brings more than two decades of experience building innovative hyperscale consumer products. Prior to joining Nirvana, Battula was a senior engineering leader at Intuit, PayPal, Ripple, Apple, and Sony PlayStation. Most recently Battula launched a direct-to-consumer platform for the PS5 launch, while transforming PlayStation's payments and fraud platform. During his time at Ripple, he built an instant cross border payments and settlement network using blockchain technologies.

"I'm a firm believer in Nirvana's mission to deliver happiness and simplify finances for American households. I'm particularly excited to build a highly engaging and innovative technology organization with a culture that makes it the best fintech in Miami and beyond. After all, happy engineers = happy customers," said Battula.

Additionally, Battula is passionate about mentoring start-ups and connecting with local communities on STEM initiatives.

Nirvana is hiring. For a list of open positions, visit nirvana.tech/careers or contact Jennie Ellis of Bandwidth at [email protected]. For more information, visit nirvana.tech and follow Nirvana Technology on LinkedIn.

About Nirvana Technology

Nirvana Technology is building a digital financial service for individuals, families, and small businesses. Based in Miami, Nirvana was founded by some of the most experienced executives in fintech.

SOURCE Nirvana Technology