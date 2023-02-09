Nirvana Water Sciences Acquires Alder Creek Beverages, LLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp., a pioneering wellness company at the cutting edge of functional beverage innovation, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Alder Creek Beverages, LLC, a New York State producer of bottled spring water.

The acquisition includes 1,700 acres of pristine land in Boonville, New York, situated between the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains and Tug Hill Plateau. Located on top of two of the largest aquifers in the northeast United States, the property has a virtually unlimited supply of highly sought-after pure spring water, with five New York State certified springs and over twenty additional undeveloped springs. Water from these unique ice-age aquifers flows directly from the springs to the state-of-the-art vertically integrated bottling facility with the capacity to support exponential expansion.

"The long-anticipated acquisition of Alder Creek Beverages is another positive step in the growth of Nirvana Water Sciences," says David Vanderveen, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction provides us with an almost limitless supply of ultra-pure spring water, an experienced production team, and a fully operational, state-of-the-art water bottling facility that creates the opportunity to develop Nirvana Water Sciences into an industry leader in the multi-billion-dollar functional water category."

Wade Abraham and Paul Rayhill, the founders and previous co-owners of Alder Creek Beverages, acquired the struggling water-bottling facility in 2015. "Stabilizing operations, retaining jobs, supporting the local economy, and providing top quality products were our primary goals," reports Wade Abraham, who became the Chief Operating Officer of Nirvana at the closing of the acquisition. "We achieved our goals, and then some. The sale of Alder Creek Beverages to Nirvana Water Sciences was the natural next step in our strategy for growth and success," Abraham added.

Paul Rayhill, who now serves as Nirvana's Executive Vice President of Sales, concurs with his childhood friend Abraham. "The robust and experienced go-to market team assembled by Nirvana will help accelerate the growth of our legacy spring water products, as well as Nirvana's expanding line of wellness infused functional water products. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to positively contribute to our local community, while growing what is becoming a leading wellness brand."

With its new base of operations in Boonville, New York, and backed by a team of world-renowned scientists and medical professionals, an experienced executive team led by David Vanderveen, a first-class marketing team, a seasoned and successful sales team, expert flavor scientists, and a stable of elite athlete ambassadors, Nirvana plans to launch eight new HMB muscle wellness infused bottled water products in Q1 2023. "This is just another step in our journey to super charging our brand, our products and our business," concluded Vanderveen.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an innovative wellness company that helps people transform their bodies at a cellular level and live stronger, longer and active lives. Our core line of products consists of lightly-flavored pure mountain spring waters, seltzers, shots and supplements infused with science-backed ingredients, including the unique super-ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (βeta-hydroxy βeta-methylbutyrate).

The multi-patented myHMB® Clear formulation, developed by Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, is the next generation of HMB. In this powerful liquid delivery form, HMB is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, allowing greater utilization by tissues to maximize benefits than in the powdered form. HMB has been studied extensively by scientists, physicians and leaders in the medical field for over three decades, and is clinically proven to maximize protein synthesis the body needs to reduce muscle soreness, boost muscle recovery time, and support lean muscle mass production.

Nirvana's line of HMB infused spring water is the go-to wellness beverage of elite athletes, weekend warriors, yoga enthusiasts and wellness advocates.

