Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. Enters into Exclusive License for HMB Infused Water

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana"), a developer of bottled spring water products with significant and clinically proven health benefits, has entered into an Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Metabolic Technologies LLC ("MT") for the use of water soluble HMB (B-hydroxy B-methylbutyrate) for infusion in water.

Living longer by living stronger™ reverberates with Nirvana's first to market patented myHMB® Clear product line. Nirvana's bottled spring water infused with water soluble HMB is clinically proven to improve muscle wellness and:

enhance athletic performance

improve muscle recovery from injury and exercise

increase strength gains from exercise

enhance aerobic metabolism

decrease muscle loss due to aging

Noteworthy factors separating Nirvana's infused bottled spring water products from others is its unique legal right to make health claims about muscle wellness, based on extensive academic and medical research and its GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) designation in compliance with applicable FDA regulations. Additionally, the extensive patent portfolio underlying its exclusive license bars all competition.

Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Surgery of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine since 2004, is a member of Nirvana's Board of Directors and Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Abumrad worked on the development of Nirvana's patent protected HMB compound and reports "HMB is scientifically proven to improve muscle performance, slow muscle loss due to age and disease, and decrease the recovery time from muscle injury."

Larry Gershman, the Company's Chairman of the Board, believes "Nirvana's HMB infused spring water will allow people of all ages and lifestyles to improve muscle health and wellness so they can live longer by living stronger."

Nirvana is positioning itself to disrupt the status quo of the health, wellness and fitness beverage markets.

