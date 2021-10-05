Nirvana Water Sciences presents its science-backed wellness water at NACS®

Nirvana HMB spring water is unlike any other water. Now available in CVS and featured retailers across the U.S., it is infused with myHMB® Clear, the patented water-soluble form of β-hydroxy β-methylbutyrate which is licensed exclusively to Nirvana. Coming in 2022 is Nirvana HMB + D3 which will expand Nirvana's signature spring water product line.

HMB is a natural substance in the body that supports muscle wellness. Over two decades of research and 90 clinical trials have proven its efficacy to:

Enhance Athletic Performance

Boost Muscle Performance

Reduce Muscle Recovery Time

Slow Muscle Degradation

Science has allowed us to live longer. Now with Nirvana HMB spring water, science allows us to live stronger. Adding Nirvana HMB spring water to your daily hydration routine allows everybody to begin living longer by living stronger.

Zettle continues "Nirvana HMB spring water and our pipeline of innovation will be category defining. A patented formulation and an exclusive license in the liquid refreshment beverage category, make our advantages naturally clear."

Patented and exclusive. For consumers looking for muscle wellness in a bottle of water, there is only one source - Nirvana Water Sciences.

In addition to its line of muscle wellness water, Nirvana is also introducing Nirvana Select spring water, infused with select electrolytes to ensure maximum hydration. "Nirvana Select has already gained significant retail shelf space, which we expect will significantly grow in 2022" reports Justin Burnett, Nirvana's Vice President of Sales for the Western U.S.

Stop by booth #8388 at NACS Show 2021 October 6-8 to sample Nirvana's science-backed infused spring water products.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand. Its infused spring water product line represents its foundation of living longer by living stronger™, and is driven by the desire to improve the quality of life by enhancing the body's performance.

