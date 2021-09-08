Nirvana Water Sciences Scores With Pro Football Investors

"Now that I drink Nirvana HMB spring water on a regular basis, my recovery is quicker." - Larry Ogunjobi Tweet this

"The investment by these professional athletes is a testament to the validity of the science behind our exclusive HMB formulation," said Christopher Williams, Nirvana's Director of Sports Partnerships. "These athletes have first-hand experience confirming that Nirvana HMB spring water improves their muscle recovery. Feeling the benefits themselves, they understand the potential for our exclusive HMB infused water to aid consumers in their fitness pursuits as a strategic investment opportunity."

Ogunjobi credits his ability to recover faster from vigorous training to drinking Nirvana's HMB spring water on a daily basis, which piqued his interest in investing in the brand.

"I can feel the difference from drinking Nirvana HMB on a consistent basis. I wake up less sore, my recovery is quicker and I feel stronger in workouts" reports Ogunjobi. "Now it's the only water I drink. I'm proud to be an investor in Nirvana and to assist in expanding the brand to a broader audience."

Cooks advises that both he and his wife drink Nirvana HMB daily. "Briannon has felt the same muscle wellness benefits from drinking Nirvana HMB that I have. It's a water that is good for my body and eve ry body."

As the Nirvana crew of professional athletes head into a new football season, they do so knowing that drinking Nirvana HMB will convert into real life muscle wellness benefits, both on and off the field.

Nirvana HMB is currently available in select retailers across the country, and on-line through Amazon, Walmart and at www.nirvanawatersciences.com

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand that seeks to improve health and wellness with a proprietary line of infused functional bottled spring water products.

Contact:

Cathy Bergman, Communications

Cell 819.681.9643

[email protected]

http://www.nirvanawatersciences.com/

SOURCE Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Related Links

http://www.nirvanawatersciences.com

