Nirvana Water Sciences welcomes Naji Abumrad, MD as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board

"Dr. Abumrad's leadership role in Nirvana's development of a line of wellness-infused spring water products ensures that each claim of health and wellness benefits is backed by irrefutable research and scientific evidence" said Scott Narins, Nirvana's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Abumrad also leads Metabolic Technologies LLC, a research driven company focused on the development of credible, safe, and effective nutritional ingredients, such as the myHMB® line of HMB (β-hydroxy β-methylbutyrate) muscle health products.

Nirvana holds an exclusive license from Metabolic Technologies LLC for infusion of myHMB® Clear into water. Backed by a suite of patents underlying the myHMB® Clear compound, Nirvana will be the first and only company to offer an HMB infused water.

HMB is a staple of many sports and medical nutritional products used by nearly 60 million people worldwide. "HMB is scientifically proven to improve muscle performance, slow muscle loss due to age and disease, and decrease the recovery time from muscle injury" states Dr. Abumrad.

"My extensive scientific research has established that just 2 to 3 grams of HMB a day can reverse muscle loss and improve muscle wellness" advises Dr. Abumrad. This dosage is easy to achieve with Nirvana's HMB infused spring water.

Bottled at Alder Creek Beverages in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in northeastern New York, Nirvana's HMB infused spring water will be available on retail shelves in April 2021.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand that seeks to improve health and wellness with a proprietary line of infused functional bottled spring water products.

