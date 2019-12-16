Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Video Set To Hit 1 Billion Views On YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown begins as Nirvana's video for "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is about to hit one billion views on YouTube. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" opened Nirvana's break-through release Nevermind (Geffen/UMe) which hit No. 1 around the world, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Nevermind would come to be much more than one of the most successful and influential albums of all time. It returned rock 'n' roll integrity and passion to the top of the charts and continues to be a singular inspiration to fans and musicians alike over the last three decades--and generations to come.

