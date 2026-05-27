NISA Expands Senior Leadership Bench to Support Its Continued Growth & Client Priorities

As part of the announcement, NISA named Heidi Ridley as Managing Director, Business Development & Forest Wolfe as incoming General Counsel

ST. LOUIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC ("NISA" or the "Firm"), an independent, employee-owned investment advisor managing customized strategies, today announced the appointment of Heidi Ridley as Managing Director, Business Development and Forest Wolfe, who will serve as General Counsel following the planned retirement of Bella Sanevich, Managing Director, Corporate Governance and Legal, at the end of 2026. Ridley will assume her position effective June 1, 2026, while Wolfe joins on June 2, 2026.

For the last six months, Ridley has served as a consultant and played an instrumental role in the marketing of NISA's recently announced Quantitative Equity Extension Strategy. In her new role, she will be responsible for extending the awareness of NISA's strategies and services to asset allocators. Wolfe will oversee NISA's Legal Group and work closely with teams across the organization to support the business.

"Heidi brings a combination of strategic leadership, industry expertise and deep knowledge of quantitative investing," said David Eichhorn, CEO of NISA. "She has already made a meaningful impact through her work supporting our Quantitative Equity Extension Strategy, and we're excited to have her leading our outreach efforts as we continue expanding our capabilities and the markets we serve."

"Forest's extensive legal and compliance experience will be invaluable to NISA and our clients," Eichhorn added. "He has advised leading investment firms through periods of growth and change, and his strategic perspective will further strengthen our business and support a smooth transition. We are grateful to Bella for her many contributions and leadership during her tenure at NISA."

Ridley brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in asset management to NISA. Her experience spans business development, product development, marketing, investments and operational roles. Most recently, she served as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Radiant Global Investors, a performance-driven active equity manager with a proprietary, quantitative investment approach. Prior to that, she spent 18 years at AXA Investment Managers, where she held a series of senior leadership positions, including Head of Distribution for North America, Global Head of Client Service and Communications as well as COO and Chief of Staff, ultimately serving as Global Chief Executive Officer. Earlier in her career, she held senior roles at Wells Fargo Funds Management and Montgomery Asset Management.

Wolfe joins NISA from ARK Investment Management, where he was responsible for overseeing and advising on all legal and compliance matters for the firm. Prior to ARK, he served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Managing Director at Angelo Gordon, overseeing legal and regulatory matters for the alternative investment manager. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Morgan Stanley and Sullivan & Cromwell.

About NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of March 31, 2026, NISA managed $295 billion in physical assets and $167 billion in derivative notional value.

For more information, visit www.nisa.com and see us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Prosek Partners

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SOURCE NISA Investment Advisors, LLC