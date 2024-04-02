NISA Investment Advisors Deepens its Commitment to St. Louis, Opening New 95,000 Sq. Ft. Headquarters Marking its 30th Anniversary

ST. LOUIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, an independent and employee-owned firm, marked its 30-year anniversary in St. Louis with the opening of a new office location designed to support growth. The new facility enhances the firm's commitment to an environment that enables a high degree of collaboration and innovation among employees and with clients to develop creative and thoughtful customized investment solutions.

The new office, located at 7676 Forsyth Blvd., Suite 1100, St. Louis, MO 63105, represents an approximate 20% increase in square footage over the prior location. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to support NISA's culture and workforce with many employee amenities, an open floor plan that maximizes knowledge-share and additional training space to facilitate NISA's grow-from-within approach.

"Since our founding in St. Louis 30 years ago, NISA has remained steadfast in our disciplined approach to providing organizations with differentiated investment solutions," said David G. Eichhorn, NISA's CEO and Head of Investment Strategies. "We are humbled by the trust our clients have placed in us for the past three decades, and remain resolute in our dedication to meeting their expectations. Importantly, we are proud that NISA's history and future continue to be deeply woven into the St. Louis community."

NISA currently has over 390 employees and, as of December 31, 2023, manages $526 billion in assets, with $288 billion in physical assets and $238 billion in derivatives notional value. $19.9 billion in repurchase agreement notional and underlying assets are reported in both physical assets and derivatives notional value under management.

About NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser, and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of December 31, 2023, NISA managed $288 billion in physical assets and $238 billion in derivative notional value. $19.9 billion in repurchase agreement notional and underlying assets are reported in both physical assets and derivatives notional value under management.

