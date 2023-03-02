ST. LOUIS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC ("NISA") was recognized as a Greenwich Quality Leader for U.S. Institutional Investment Management Service for the ninth consecutive year. The award identifies asset managers that distinguish themselves from competitors by "delivering superior levels of client service that help institutional investors achieve their investment goals and objectives."

NISA Named 2022 Greenwich Quality Leader in U.S. Institutional Investment Management Service

"This award is significant to NISA because it aligns with our mission of collaborating with clients to develop thoughtful, creative and tailored investment management solutions," said Cheryl Hanson, NISA Managing Director, Client Services. "We appreciate our clients' support and are humbled by achieving this distinction from Coalition Greenwich for the past nine years."

Coalition Greenwich announced the 2022 Rankings on February 23, 2023. Between February and November of 2022, Coalition Greenwich interviewed 727 institutional investors from 590 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States. These U.S.-based institutional investors are corporate, public, union, and endowment and foundation funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million.

NISA paid no compensation in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. NISA was one of four 2022 recipients. Rankings do not represent any one client's experience because they reflect an average of the experiences of clients who chose to participate. Visit www.greenwich.com for more details, including past rankings and methodology.

About NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser, and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of December 31, 2022, NISA managed $259 billion in physical assets and $180 billion in derivative notional value in separate account portfolios. $21.8 Billion in Repurchase Agreement notional and underlying assets are reported in both physical assets and derivatives notional value under management.

For more information, visit www.nisa.com and see us on LinkedIn.

All investments entail risk including loss of principal; derivatives investments could lose more than the amount invested.

Contact:

Michael Herley for NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

[email protected] or 203-308-1409

SOURCE NISA Investment Advisors, LLC