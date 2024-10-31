Nisene - A Division of Polymatech Electronics Launches Revolutionary Microwave-Induced Plasma Etching Technology in the U.S.

New eco-friendly decapsulation technology revolutionises reliability and testing across microelectronics industries

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisene - A Division of Polymatech Electronics, a global pioneer in semiconductor chip manufacturer headquartered in Chennai, India, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Microwave-Induced Plasma (MIP) Etching technology at the 2024 ISFTA event in San Diego, United States. This revolutionary MIP technology promises to redefine integrated circuit (IC) decapsulation, providing a safer, more efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional methods.

Microwave-Induced Plasma Etching Technology

At the core of the MIP technology is a powerful 1000-watt microwave generator paired with a proprietary microwave source, which together creates a downstream plasma within a vacuum chamber. By filling the chamber with oxygen and other non-fluorinated gases, this system enables a precise and gentle etching process. This approach allows for the complete exposure of the IC die and bonding wires, preserving device integrity for further testing while ensuring full functionality.

Nisene's PlasmaEtch system takes this innovation further with an advanced design that accelerates the decapsulation process without compromising quality. Unlike typical plasma decapsulation systems that may require hours or even days, PlasmaEtch leverages specialised recipes and high-accuracy mass flow controllers within a vacuum process chamber to remove encapsulants rapidly. This process minimises the need for ultrasonication, a reliance common in other MIP systems, and achieves eco-friendliness by eliminating hazardous chemicals. PlasmaEtch's exceptional precision is compatible with all wire types, including silver—a critical feature for industries focused on failure analysis and reliability testing.

Nisene has long been recognised for its JetEtch line of automated IC decapsulation machines, setting the industry standard for wet chemical etching. With the evolution of IC complexity, however, there has been an increasing need for advanced methods of decapsulation. The Microwave-Induced Plasma Etching technology addresses this need while complementing existing wet chemical processes.

"Our PlasmaEtch technology is more than just an improvement in decapsulation—it's a breakthrough set to make a profound impact across industries," said Eswararao Nandam, MD&CEO, Polymatech Electronics. "By addressing the limitations of traditional methods, this technology brings a new level of precision and safety that meets the demands of today's most complex microelectronics. We anticipate it will redefine quality standards and become an invaluable asset for sectors requiring the highest reliability in IC testing and analysis."

"Industries such as AI, automotive, aerospace, and defence are constantly demanding higher quality and reliability in microelectronics. This technology is particularly beneficial for failure analysis, quality control, and counterfeit detection, making it invaluable to IC chip distributors worldwide," said Ryan Young, CEO, Nisene Technology.

"By utilising safe, non-fluorinated gases, the Microwave-Induced Plasma technology offers a reliable and effective solution for decapsulating even the most challenging IC devices," added Alan Wagner, Chief Technology Officer, Nisene. "This technology is designed to enhance the capabilities of cutting-edge failure analysis labs, ensuring that Polymatech Electronics customers can achieve the highest standards of quality and reliability."

The launch of this revolutionary product represents Nisene - A Division of Polymatech Electronics' commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of microelectronics. The company invites all interested parties to explore this groundbreaking technology and its numerous applications.

For more information about Polymatech Electronics and the new Microwave-Induced Plasma Etching technology, please visit: https://www.nisene.com/products/plasmaetch-mip4761/

About Polymatech Electronics:

Polymatech Electronics is India's first and foremost Semiconductor chips manufacturer and advanced electronic materials provider that is engaged in developing, manufacturing monocrystalline sapphire and other crystalline products for light-emitting diodes (LEDs), radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs), blue laser diodes, optoelectronics and other optical applications. The Company applies its proprietary crystal growth technology to produce very high-quality sapphire in a form that allows for volume production of various sizes and orientations of substrates. Polymatech is a vertically integrated manufacturer with capabilities in crystal growth, which the company employs to convert bulk crystals into products with the quality and precision specified by its customers. The Company is actively developing next-generation LEDs focusing on Medical and Agriculture sectors, RFIC, 5G and 6G Components.

Media Contact:

Merlyn Fernandes

+91-9833436855

merlyn.fernandes@communicateindia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545504/Product_NISENE.jpg

SOURCE Nisene