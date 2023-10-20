Nishan Book House in Perm, Russia: Building Bridges through Books

News provided by

Licang District Convergence Media Center

20 Oct, 2023, 19:27 ET

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Licang District Convergence Media Center:

On October 13, the unveiling ceremony for the Chinese Cultural Corner - Nishan Book House was held in the Lyceum No. 4 in Perm City, Russia. The school's director, Ms. Olga Vladimirovna Sapko, and Mr. Mikhail Kamenskikh, the Chairman of the Perm Board of the Russia-China Friendship Association, as well as the representatives of both teachers and students attended this event.

Continue Reading

Civilizations flourish and thrive through interaction and mutual learning. The Chinese Cultural Corner - Nishan Book House opens a gateway for cultural exchange between China and the world.

Qingdao and Perm established friendly cooperation in November 2006. Since then, the two cities have steadily expanded their exchanges and collaborations across various domains.

Of note is the period since 2023 when the Wenzheng Campus of Licang District Experimental Primary School of Qingdao and the Lyceum No. 4 of Perm formed a friendly school partnership.

The two schools have jointly organized a multitude of online learning and cultural exchange activities. Additionally, they have engaged in offline research projects, conducted letter exchanges, and participated in gift exchanges. These endeavors hold profound significance in advancing mutual understanding and interaction between China and Russia.

The unveiling of the Nishan Book House and the book donation marked a significant milestone, providing a novel platform for cultural exchange and collaboration between Qingdao and Perm. This development further fortifies mutual trust and friendship between the two cities.

SOURCE Licang District Convergence Media Center

Also from this source

Qingdao, Shandong: Overseas students experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage

Qingdao, Shandong: Overseas students experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage

As the 18th Cultural and Natural Heritage Day approaches, a "Walking into Licang District to Perceive Intangible Cultural Heritages" theme activity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.