Nishant Uniyal Joins Clarius to Speed Development of Artificial Intelligence for Handheld Ultrasound

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health is pleased to welcome Nishant Uniyal as Director of Data Science in charge of rapidly advancing the company's artificial intelligence (AI) program for handheld ultrasound. A pioneer in medical imaging, Clarius applies AI and machine learning to deliver more advanced and faster imaging to deliver better patient care. Uniyal will work with the Clarius team to supercharge research and development efforts, break new ground, and work with organizations like the US Food and Drug Administration to bring new levels of innovation to medical professionals worldwide.

"We have come a long way in our mission to miniaturize ultrasound to make imaging more accurate, easy-to-use and affordable for all clinicians in every specialty. Having made ultrasound more accessible, our next challenge is to extend our current applications of AI to redefine guidance and diagnosis for novice ultrasound users," says Clarius CEO Laurent Pelissier. "There is no one better qualified to lead our advanced AI initiatives than Nishant Uniyal, who rejoins our team after several years of technical data science, data engineering, and devops experience at Boeing as a data scientist. Nishant has the skills and experience to help accelerate our rate of innovation."

Uniyal has developed a deep knowledge of AI and its applications across multiple domains since graduating in machine learning, medical image analysis and signal processing from the University of British Columbia. His thesis explored using ultrasound-based methods for breast and prostate cancer diagnosis and his works have been published in IEEE. He is a listed inventor on several patents. Uniyal is a life-long learner and continues to share his passion for data science, machine learning and Python as a lead instructor at BrainStation.

"The future is full of opportunities. AI is improving the quality of our lives and in the ultrasound imaging space that means empowering medical professionals to deliver better patient outcomes and save lives," Uniyal explains. "The Clarius team is working to significantly augment the medical imaging experience using AI to speed image interpretation and automate anatomy recognition. We will soon bring another dimension of information to ultrasound using human-centered AI."

"I envision a future where physicians will simply place an AI-enabled ultrasound scanner on an area of concern to get guidance for a more rapid, accurate diagnosis," adds Pelissier. "I am confident that Clarius will continue to lead the way towards that goal."

Clarius wireless scanners are used in hospitals, private practices and veterinary clinics around the world. Clinicians can choose from ten scanners suitable for a wide range of medical specialities. Each Clarius scanner includes unlimited cloud storage for image management, a 3-year warranty, Clarius Live Telemedicine and forever-free software updates with no subscription fees. The scanners offer unparalleled high-definition imaging and fast frame rates thanks to the latest piezo electric technology. Medical professionals are invited to schedule a live demo to see the difference high-resolution ultrasound imaging can make at www.clarius.com/demo.

